Oilfield Service Professionals LLC ("OSP") and Gulfstream Services, Inc. ("GSI") today announced a Global Strategic Technology Alliance focused on delivering standardized, automated cementing systems and integrated solutions for land and offshore operations worldwide.

The alliance brings together OSP's globally deployed service organization, automation capabilities, and downhole tool expertise with GSI's field-proven top-drive cement head technology. Together, the companies are enabling a modern, data-driven cementing platform designed to improve safety, consistency, and execution performance across diverse operating environments.

As operators increasingly seek to reduce operational variability, improve execution predictability, and deploy common standards across global portfolios, the OSP-GSI alliance is structured to support repeatable cementing execution at scale-from well construction to intervention and plug and abandonment (P&A).

At the core of the collaboration is GSI's RCH Top Drive Cement Head, a modular system with more than 3,500 runs worldwide, supporting casing sizes from 4-1/2" to 13-3/8" across demanding land and offshore applications. When integrated with OSP's automation technology and digital roadmap, the system enables reduced red-zone exposure, improved operational consistency, enhanced execution visibility, and improved cement efficiency-key drivers for lowering operational risk and supporting predictable well delivery.

OSP also contributes a globally deployed, multi-service workforce with extensive experience executing complex operations across multiple basins. This service foundation enables rapid deployment, localized support, and consistent performance under a unified operating model, supporting customers' efforts to apply standardized cementing solutions across regions and asset types.

"This alliance reflects a shift in how cementing solutions are delivered globally," said Jasen Gast, President and CEO of OSP. "By combining proven equipment with automation, digital integration, and global execution under a single platform, we are helping operators reduce variability while improving safety and delivering more consistent cementing performance across the full well lifecycle."

Bobby Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Gulfstream Services, Inc., added, "Aligning Gulfstream's field-proven cementing systems with OSP's global deployment and integration capabilities expands both the reach and functionality of our technology. Together, we are responding to operator demand for scalable, standardized solutions that perform consistently across regions."

The OSP-GSI alliance will pursue joint market development globally, offering integrated cementing systems, surface equipment, and bundled technology solutions supported by localized service delivery and global reach.

For more information or partnership inquiries, visit www.go-osp.com or connect with OSP and GSI on LinkedIn

About Oilfield Service Professionals (OSP)

Founded in 2018, Oilfield Service Professionals (OSP) is a global integrated technology solutions provider serving the upstream oil and gas industry across the full well lifecycle, including well construction, completions, intervention, and plug and abandonment. OSP combines advanced technology, operational expertise, and global field experience to deliver safe, reliable, and cost-effective solutions in complex land and offshore environments.

Website: www.go-osp.com

About Gulfstream Services, Inc. (GSI)

Gulfstream Services, Inc. (GSI) is a global provider of cementing systems, pressure control equipment, and well support services with more than 45 years of experience. Known for its top-drive cement heads and high-load modular systems, GSI delivers field-proven solutions for well construction, intervention, and decommissioning operations worldwide.

