Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
PR Newswire
05.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
JAS Worldwide: JAS Appoints Francois Xavier ("FX") Mollet as Executive Vice President, EMEA Region

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JAS, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, announces the appointment of Francois Xavier ("FX") Mollet as Executive Vice President of the unified EMEA Region, effective January 1, 2026.

FX succeeds longtime JAS leader Stefan Sigg, who will retire following 28 years of distinguished service. His appointment reflects the depth of JAS's leadership bench and the company's continued commitment to developing talent from within.

With more than 30 years of experience at JAS, FX has held senior leadership roles across multiple continents, spanning operations, route development, country management and regional commercial leadership. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales for EMEA, where he played a key role in strengthening commercial alignment, accelerating growth initiatives, and deepening customer relationships across the region.

"FX's career reflects the strength and continuity of leadership at JAS," said Marco Rebuffi, President & CEO, JAS. "His deep understanding of our business, our markets, and our people, combined with this regional structure, gives me great confidence as we position EMEA for its next phase."

As Executive Vice President, EMEA, FX will lead the region's overall strategy and performance, ensuring alignment with global priorities while empowering strong local leadership and consistent execution across markets.

Under this structure, FX is supported by an experienced executive management team responsible for the following sub-regions:

  • North Europe - Mikael Forsberg, Regional Vice President, overseeing the Scandinavian and Baltic countries
  • Central Europe - Volker Werner, Regional Vice President, overseeing Central & Eastern European markets
  • West Europe - Ingo Goldhammer, Regional Vice President, overseeing West Europe and the EMEA Regional Strategy & Transformation
  • Italy - Gianpaolo Belotti, Chief Executive Officer, JAS Italy, overseeing Italy
  • Middle East - Erwin Wittemaier, Regional Vice President, overseeing the Middle East region
  • South Africa - Bruce Gerber, Managing Director, overseeing JAS South Africa

This leadership structure reflects JAS's continued investment in internal talent and cross-regional collaboration, supporting consistent customer value through a locally driven, globally aligned organization.

JAS also extends its sincere appreciation to Stefan Sigg for his exceptional leadership and lasting contributions, which have helped shape the EMEA organization and prepare it for the future.

About JAS
JAS, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, was founded in Milan, Italy, in 1978. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and supported by 7,000+ team members in more than 100 countries, JAS focuses on creating solutions that are innovative, sustainable, and tailored to customer needs. As a privately owned company, JAS is committed to creating opportunities for communities, customers, and colleagues to thrive.

CONTACT: media@jas.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jas-appoints-francois-xavier-fx-mollet-as-executive-vice-president-emea-region-302650934.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
