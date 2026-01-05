Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Routeware, Inc.: Routeware Brings Proven Industry Leadership to Fuel the Next Phase of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Routeware, a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the waste and recycling industry, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Collins as Chief Executive Officer. Collins' appointment marks the beginning of Routeware's next phase of growth as municipalities and private haulers continue to modernize operations and invest in technology that supports reliability, efficiency, and service to their communities.

Routeware Logo

Collins joins Routeware from Azuga, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and led the company through its successful acquisition by Bridgestone. During his tenure, he scaled the business beyond $100 million in annual recurring revenue, supporting customers who rely on technology to keep vehicles moving and field operations running every day. At Routeware, Collins will focus on strengthening the company's core platforms, with an emphasis on reliability, performance, and modernizing the systems customers depend on most.

Routeware also announced that Ray Greer, a long-time industry executive and board member, has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Board. In this role, Greer will work closely with Collins to support execution, customer focus, and long-term category leadership. Greer brings over 35 years of experience in the technology, supply chain, transportation and logistics sector, including his previous role as Chief Executive Officer of Omnitracs.

"Routeware has deep roots in this industry, and our customers rely on us to support essential services every day," said Ray Greer, Executive Chairman of Routeware. "Jeremy understands this space, the challenges our customers face, and the responsibility that comes with running mission-critical systems. As Routeware continues to strengthen and invest in its integrated platform across the core operational systems our customers rely on, we are accelerating execution and strengthening the reliability, performance, and usability of the platforms; positioning Routeware to lead the category with technology built for real-world operations."

"Routeware plays a mission-critical role in helping waste and recycling organizations serve their communities," said Jeremy Collins, CEO of Routeware. "In this industry, systems must work every day; routes, fleets, billing, and customer service can't afford disruption. My focus is on protecting the foundation customers rely on and moving faster to deliver practical improvements that make operations safer, simpler, and more efficient."

About Routeware:

Routeware is a leading provider of waste, recycling, and heavy-duty fleet technology solutions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving municipalities and haulers across North America and the United Kingdom, Routeware's integrated platform provides route optimization, fleet dispatch software, in-cab technology, digital customer engagement, billing systems, and data-driven insights. The company's solutions help customers large and small increase operational efficiency, improve service delivery, reduce costs, and achieve sustainability goals. Founded 25 years ago, Routeware is trusted by over 1500 customers to digitize operations and support resilient communities. The company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. For more information, visit?www.routeware.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482752/Routeware_Inc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/routeware-brings-proven-industry-leadership-to-fuel-the-next-phase-of-growth-302652195.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.