Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 14:11 Uhr
2025 Kailas FUGA Shenzhen 100 & TORX CHN 100 Sets New Records

China's Top City Trail Race Welcomes Almost 6,000 Runners

2025 Kailas FUGA Shenzhen 100 Mountain Trail

Caption: 2025 Kailas FUGA Shenzhen 100 Mountain Trail

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Kailas FUGA Shenzhen 100 Mountain Trail and TORX CHN 100 saw new course records in what was the largest and fastest edition of the race since it launched in 2023. This year welcomed 191 elite athletes and 5,893 runners, from over 20 different countries. Kailas FUGA had the largest number of elite runners, with 20 competing for top places. Stunning coastal views and the blend of jungle and urban trail hold unique appeal for international athletes wanting a new experience. The course highlight is the ascent up the legendary Wutong Mountain, which at almost 1000m is the highest peak in Shenzhen. The race included 6 courses: 168k (10,600m), 100k (7,100m), 60k (4,300m), 35k (2,500m) and two 10k categories.

Organized by Letour Sports, Shenzhen 100 has established itself as a key race in China in terms of management, course design and race experience. CHEN Wei, the Race Marketing Manager at Kailas FUGA, explained, "Kailas FUGA Shenzhen 100 is setting new standards for the trail running industry. The creation of TORX CHN 100 reflects how we are deepening collaboration with our international race partners, providing the opportunity to expand their presence in China. We are committed to creating challenging, enjoyable and inclusive world-class race experiences that improve every year."

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN explained, "We were delighted to see so many athletes challenging themselves on this tough course. Kailas FUGA Shenzhen 100 shows how FUGA brings together elite runners, race partners like TORX and industry experts to produce unique experiences for trail runners of all levels."

FUGA Mountain Club athlete Aleš Frlic from Slovenia who took 3rd place in the 168k said about Shenzhen 100, "I was amazed to discover such a challenging, beautiful and green trail in this bustling, modern tech center of 18 million people. My Kailas gear worked really well." Three podium winners wore the Kailas FUGA EX330 which is well-suited to the steep, uneven terrain of Wutong Mountain. In total, 60% of athletes wore Kailas FUGA, and 14 out of 24 podium winners wore Kailas FUGA gear.

Kailas FUGA Team attracts elite athletes from all over the world and creating waves, claiming podiums at top international races. A total of 120 FUGA Mountain Club athletes raced at Shenzhen 100, and their presence is increasingly visible.

Podium winners of the 168k Men's were: Luo Xianhua (20:52:30), Zhang Weiqiang (22:57:42), Aleš Frlic (25:09:50). 168k Women's winners were: Qin Meiqin (28:22:10), Chi Lingjie (28:25:36), Xie Wenfei (28:44:57). TORX 100k Men's winners were: Yang Jianjian (12:18:07), Gu Rongchao (12:49:37), Zhang Hongfu (13:01:33). TORX 100k Women's winners were: Li Anna (14:58:19), Jiang Wenli (15:52:12), Fu Huarong (15:54:16). Winners of the TORX CHN 100 directly qualified for the renowned TOR330 - Tor des Géants in Italy.

For media enquiries, please contact: pippaebel@kailas.com.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e2a0a23-bdc7-4ca2-9243-56b007ff742f


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
