Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.01.2026 14:18 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Westlawn Group; Salamander Solutions: Government of Oman Signs Feasibility Study Agreement with Westlawn Middle East and Salamander Solutions Middle East

MUSCAT, Oman, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) of the Sultanate of Oman has signed a Feasibility Study Agreement with Westlawn Middle East LLC (WLME) and Salamander Solutions Middle East LLC (SSME) to evaluate the potential for heavy crude oil production in Block 71 using Salamander's advanced electric heating technology.

Westlawn Group

Under the agreement, WLME and SSME are granted the rights to drill appraisal wells in Block 71 to evaluate the technical and commercial viability of applying this proprietary and innovative technology to one of the country's most challenging high potential reservoirs.

Should the feasibility study demonstrate technical and commercial success, the parties will move toward negotiating a long-term concession agreement.

"This is our first transaction in Oman since establishing our in-country presence in 2024, and we are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Salamander Solutions. We look forward to unlocking significant value for the country," said Chadi Letayf, Executive Vice President, Westlawn.

Hatem Haidar, CEO of Salamander Solutions, added: "This agreement marks a significant milestone in deploying our proprietary electric heating technology in the Middle East. We are excited to partner with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Westlawn to demonstrate its value in unlocking complex reservoirs."

The feasibility study will commence immediately and is expected to conclude within two years.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103190/Westlawn_Full_Color_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/government-of-oman-signs-feasibility-study-agreement-with-westlawn-middle-east-and-salamander-solutions-middle-east-302652307.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.