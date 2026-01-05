Westlawn Group; Salamander Solutions: Government of Oman Signs Feasibility Study Agreement with Westlawn Middle East and Salamander Solutions Middle East

MUSCAT, Oman, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) of the Sultanate of Oman has signed a Feasibility Study Agreement with Westlawn Middle East LLC (WLME) and Salamander Solutions Middle East LLC (SSME) to evaluate the potential for heavy crude oil production in Block 71 using Salamander's advanced electric heating technology.

Under the agreement, WLME and SSME are granted the rights to drill appraisal wells in Block 71 to evaluate the technical and commercial viability of applying this proprietary and innovative technology to one of the country's most challenging high potential reservoirs.

Should the feasibility study demonstrate technical and commercial success, the parties will move toward negotiating a long-term concession agreement.

"This is our first transaction in Oman since establishing our in-country presence in 2024, and we are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Salamander Solutions. We look forward to unlocking significant value for the country," said Chadi Letayf, Executive Vice President, Westlawn.

Hatem Haidar, CEO of Salamander Solutions, added: "This agreement marks a significant milestone in deploying our proprietary electric heating technology in the Middle East. We are excited to partner with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and Westlawn to demonstrate its value in unlocking complex reservoirs."

The feasibility study will commence immediately and is expected to conclude within two years.

