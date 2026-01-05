Acquisition adds trusted, professional-grade cleaning brand to growing portfolio

Significant growth opportunities across retail, e-commerce, and B2B channels

Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Highline Warren, a leading provider of automotive and household care solutions, today announced it has acquired the Sprayway brand from PLZ Corp. Sprayway is the iconic cleaning brand known for its original foaming glass cleaner and professional-grade performance since 1947.

Sprayway brings a portfolio anchored by its ammonia-free, streak-free foaming glass cleaner-the #2 brand in U.S. glass by unit share with the category's #1 sales velocity-alongside growing offerings in liquid formats, wipes, household surface care, auto appearance, and industrial solutions.



"Sprayway is a well-regarded, growing brand with loyal consumers and retail partners," said Darcy Curran, Highline Warren CEO. "We're thrilled to welcome Sprayway into our expanding portfolio of maintenance consumables. We look forward to enhancing Sprayway's accessibility through our nationwide distribution network and industry-leading 98.5% fill rate, while also introducing new product lines. Our strong retail relationships and supply chain expertise will allow us to continue to drive increased distribution, delivering seamless solutions for customers."



"The Sprayway brand has grown significantly across retail channels over the last several years and is poised to be a powerhouse in the cleaning segment. Joining Highline Warren creates a platform to accelerate innovation in Sprayway's adjacent markets like auto and industrial, while maintaining the professional-grade quality customers trust," said Fenton Challgren, CEO of PLZ Corp.



With a strong track record in brand management, Highline Warren is well-positioned to elevate Sprayway's presence and power its expansion into adjacent categories. This strategic brand extension enables Highline Warren to leverage its national footprint, deepen customer engagement, and substantially broaden Sprayway's presence across a diverse array of retail and distribution channels.



About Highline Warren

Highline Warren is a vertically integrated distributor of maintenance consumables with unmatched access to the North American market. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company operates 21 distribution and manufacturing facilities across North America, offering more than 30,000 products to over 10,000 customers.



We provide access to over 400 trusted brands-including national, owned, and private label products-and serve as a strategic manufacturing partner to top retailers in North America. With industry-leading fill rates and a strategic network that reaches 99% of the U.S. population within two days, we simplify the supply chain for our customers. Employing more than 1,700 teammates, we are driven by people powered performance.



About Sprayway

Sprayway has manufactured a complete line of industrial MRO, automotive, housekeeping and screen print products since 1947. Sprayway has been an innovative industry leader, and its Sprayway Glass Cleaner is known by customers as "The World's Best." From automotive detailing to industrial maintenance, whether it is a detailing wax or an industrial lubricant, Sprayway provides a wide range of industries with the products to help keep their businesses running smoothly.

