Grayscale Investments: Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF (Ticker: ETHE) Becomes First U.S. Ethereum ETP to Distribute Staking Rewards

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced that Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF (Ticker: ETHE) has made a distribution to existing shareholders of proceeds from the sale of staking rewards earned by the Fund between October 6, 2025 and December 31, 2025. The milestone marks the first time a spot crypto ETP in the U.S. has distributed staking rewards to shareholders.

As a result of this distribution, shareholders of ETHE will receive $0.083178 per share held, reflecting the proceeds from the Fund's sale of staking rewards earned during the applicable period. The payout will be made to investors on the payable date, January 6, 2026, based on their ETHE share ownership as of the applicable Record Date, January 5, 2026.

"Distributing staking rewards to ETHE shareholders is a landmark moment, not just for Grayscale, but for the entire Ethereum community and ETPs at large," said Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer of Grayscale. "As the first Ethereum ETP in the U.S. to pass staking rewards through to investors, we're reinforcing Grayscale's role as an early leader in bringing new digital-asset capabilities into the ETP wrapper. Another sign that as the top digital asset-focused ETP issuer by AUM, we're expanding innovations like staking into real investor outcomes."

In October 2025, Grayscale became the first issuer to activate staking for its Ethereum products, making ETHE the first Ethereum ETP to enable staking in the U.S. alongside Grayscale Ethereum Staking Mini ETF (Ticker: ETH). These two Ethereum ETPs were formerly known as Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF, respectively, and were renamed in January 2026 to better reflect their new staking capability.

With this distribution, Grayscale is scaling its platform to bring the economic upside of innovations like staking directly to shareholders. As the digital asset ecosystem evolves, Grayscale aims to extend staking capabilities to additional products while focusing on education, transparent reporting, and investor-first practices, so investors can pursue these opportunities with confidence.

