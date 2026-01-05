Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc Presents Revenues Projections, Company and Subsidiaries Growth Activities and New Initiatives

Auri Inc ("AURI") New revenues with Company and Subsidiaries Growth Activities and new initiatives.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Auri Inc, ("OTCID:AURI") a cutting-edge driven incubating holding company releases further update to its progress in the company's efforts to restructure and grow its subsidiary companies with new business operations and assets.

Recent Auri announced "Our team has been continuing to build AURI and our portfolio of companies for the primary objective to create value for our shareholders. Mergers and Acquisitions has been a staple of our business development plan in addition to adding digital assets and "in-ground" assets to our holdings.

Auri, also announced it has been growing the past few years internally with additional founder capital investments made within its subsidiaries, Black Dragon Resources, Inc., "OTCID: BDGR, PBS Holding, Inc, "OTC: PBHG", and TradeStar Resources Corp, "OTC: TSRR", and our very special SutimCo International Inc., (OTC: SUTI). At SUTI, we are celebrating the MJ category 1 to a category 3 upgrade, and it will add to our MJ, and the www.thechamp.io business developments. Our Sports and Media Celebrities are standing by, to support our products!

Management continues to focus on bringing revenue producing companies and operations into AURI and complement their entire investments portfolio of subsidiary companies and for the sole purpose of building consolidated revenue and issuing stock and cash dividends to its shareholders."

Within the past year, the company has forged new strategic alliances and business ventures that will provide tremendous asset value and revenues for the company and shareholder value in the near term.

As the company continues to restructure its subsidiary companies with new business operations and acquisitions, it further states its current progress

In 2025, BDGR formed an acquisition subsidiary for the purpose of completing the purchase of revenue generating Logistics and trucking company, Triumph Energy Services LLC inground assets held by RJK Ranch Holdings, BDGR has strategically structured these two cornerstone acquisitions to complement the full Oil and Gas Business markets with fracking sand deposits and our own trucking delivery services to our oil and Gas clients!

In 2025 the company's subsidiary PBS Holding, Inc, "OTCID: PBHG", advanced several initiatives that will provide increased revenue from the sale of music, sports and art collectible merchandise, through their Starfest Direct Network, by end of first quarter of this year .

At the same time, Auri announced last year its joint venture company Melody Production, a high-tech full-service live and studio audio, video, and staging production services and rental equipment company. Auri holds this company venture within PBS Holding, Inc, "OTCID: PBHG" This year Melody Productions is presenting to their clients additional products and services which will be seen as increased revenues to the company.

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

AURI, Inc. (OTCID:AURI), www.auri.com is an emerging publicly traded holding company that is engaged in the development, acquisition and investments in gold and rare earth minerals, fine art, media and entertainment content, Real Estate and crypto currencies through its diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions which include BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

Auri is founded and managed by highly skilled and seasoned executives and investors whose talents, experience and investment interests are based in live and recorded Entertainment and Media Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Fine Art, Merger and Acquisitions, IP Development and acquisitions, Oil and Gas and real-estate investments.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings, revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

