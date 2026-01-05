Anzeige
Montag, 05.01.2026
Unusual Machines Appoints Stacy Wright as Chief Revenue Officer
Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Appoints Stacy Wright as Chief Revenue Officer

Appointment reflects strong, accelerated revenue execution across enterprise and defense programs

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Unusual Machines today announced the promotion of Stacy Wright to Chief Revenue Officer, elevating a longtime commercial leader to the Company's C-suite. Stacy will report directly to Allan Evans, Chief Executive Officer, and will oversee revenue strategy and execution across consumer, enterprise, and defense markets.

"Stacy has been a steady leader whose impact has been tangible," said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. "From the growth of Rotor Riot and Fat Shark to leading the continued expansion of our revenue organization, she has helped evolve the business from a community-driven e-commerce platform into a diversified revenue operation serving enterprise and defense customers. She has built credibility across the industry and translated that trust into larger, longer-term programs."

"I'm proud to work alongside a world-class team that brings real heart and true grit to what we do every day," said Stacy Wright, Chief Revenue Officer of Unusual Machines. "We've been very intentional in building our revenue model, scaling U.S.-based manufacturing in line with demand and moving quickly so customers can execute with greater confidence in their supply chains. By making smart investments in inventory and capacity, we're ready when it matters. Our focus is on being a reliable U.S. partner for mission-critical drone applications that require high-performance, NDAA-compliant components."

Stacy's promotion follows a series of major enterprise and defense program wins, including agreements supporting Strategic Logix, the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division, and Performance Drone Works. These programs reflect Unusual Machines' growing role as a trusted U.S.-based supplier of NDAA-compliant drone components and underscore the Company's focus on execution, reliability, and scalable domestic manufacturing.

About Unusual Machines
Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:
CS Investor Relations
investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:
media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-appoints-stacy-wright-as-chief-revenue-officer-1122896

