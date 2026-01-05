Anzeige
Montag, 05.01.2026
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
WKN: A41VWS | ISIN: US48208F3038 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.01.26 | 21:55
2,950 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
05.01.2026 14:38 Uhr
Bonk, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Strategic Capital Restructuring Successfully Secures Continued Listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market; Delisting Risk Removed

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) (the "Company"), a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem, today announced that it has received a formal notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").

The letter confirmed that the Company has successfully regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

To regain compliance, the Company's common stock was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days. Nasdaq has confirmed that for the period from December 11, 2025 to December 24, 2025, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has met this requirement. Accordingly, Nasdaq considers the matter closed, and the Company's continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market is secured.

"Regaining full compliance with Nasdaq was a critical priority for our Board and management team," said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc. "This achievement validates the difficult but necessary strategic decisions we made regarding our capital structure in Q4. With our listing status secure, a debt-free balance sheet, and our digital asset revenue engines actively generating cash flow, we enter 2026 with a solid foundation. We can now focus our full attention on execution and growth, free from the distractions of compliance issues."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/bonk-inc.-regains-compliance-with-nasdaq-minimum-bid-price-requiremen-1123540

