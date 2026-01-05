CGI Inc.: CGI completes the acquisition of Comarch Polska SA to accelerate expansion in Poland

Stock Market Symbols

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Comarch Polska SA through its wholly owned Polish subsidiary, CGI Information Systems and Management Consultants (Polska) sp. z o.o.

With the acquisition, more than 460 IT and business consulting professionals will join CGI, growing the firm's presence in Poland and the Baltic States to approximately 1,500 professionals. Following the acquisition, CGI will also expand its presence in several major cities in Poland.

"CGI continues to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions, in alignment with our long-term business objectives. We are reinforcing our presence in Poland and the Baltic States by leveraging our deep expertise in the public sector and transferring proven capabilities from our operations across Europe," said Niraj Sood, CGI President in Finland, Poland and Baltics.

"We see significant opportunities for growth in the public sector by not only transferring best practices and solutions developed with our clients across Europe, but also by strengthening the capabilities of the team joining us," said Bartlomiej Niescierowicz, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader for CGI in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. "By combining Comarch's local expertise with CGI's technology-agnostic offerings, we are expanding the portfolio of proven solutions available to public sector organisations in Poland. Our commitment to delivering 95% of projects on time and within budget sets a new benchmark for performance and reliability in the Polish market."

Comarch has been delivering software and IT service solutions for the public administration sector since 1993. Its key offerings include ERP solutions, tools for digital process and document management, as well as consulting and managed services.

"With over 30 years of experience delivering IT services in Poland, we strongly believe that as a part of CGI, we will further expand our presence in the public sector by introducing globally developed, market-proven intellectual property solutions tailored to the needs of the Polish market," said Tomasz Matysik, CEO of Comarch Polska.

"The completion of the transaction with CGI underscores the maturity and international competitiveness of the solutions developed by Comarch, as well as the high quality of work delivered by our teams," said Jaroslaw Mikos, President of the Management Board of Comarch S.A.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

