Honda and Princeton NuEnergy Sign MOU to Advance Collaboration in Next-Generation Battery Recycling Technologies

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ("Honda") and Princeton NuEnergy Inc. ("PNE") today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance discussion on collaboration around next-generation lithium-ion battery recycling technologies. The agreement reflects the companies' shared intention to strengthen the circular battery materials supply chain and U.S energy independence through innovative recycling and rejuvenation pathways.

Since 2022, Honda and PNE have conducted joint technical validation of PNE's plasma-based Direct Recycling and Upcycling technologies for lithium-ion battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life materials. Through this work, PNE has produced rejuvenated NMC cathode active material with performance characteristics comparable to virgin material, supporting Honda's long-term goals for resource circularity and electrification.

The MOU outlines a framework for a strategic partnership focused on collaborative validation projects and the potential for future commercial-scale applications. It reflects alignment between Honda's global electrification strategy and PNE's mission to expand cost-efficient production of battery-grade cathode active materials through a closed-loop platform.

Dr. Chao Yan, Co-Founder and CEO of Princeton NuEnergy, said: "Our work with Honda shows strong technical alignment and a clear pathway for advancing circular battery materials. This MOU reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the next phase of sustainable, high-performance material production, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration."

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.: "Honda values the progress achieved through our collaboration with PNE and recognizes the importance of advanced recycling technologies in building a more sustainable materials ecosystem. This MOU represents an important step forward in our efforts to advance long-term solutions that support our global electrification strategy."

This announcement follows the recent recognition of PNE's U.S. manufacturing expansion, including the "2025 Smart Move SC New Plant Award," which highlights the company's progress in strengthening domestic production of advanced battery materials while supporting U.S. critical minerals and energy-security objectives.

PNE's continued growth, combined with the expanded collaboration with Honda, puts the company in a great position to build a modern, circular, and domestic supply chain for lithium-ion battery materials that supports long-term industry resilience.

About Princeton NuEnergy, Inc.

PNE is an advanced materials manufacturer and the most cost-effective, energy- and capital-efficient U.S. producer of battery-grade cathode active material (CAM) for lithium-ion batteries. Built on a proprietary, closed-loop platform, PNE's high-performing technology spans multiple high-growth materials businesses, including Direct Recycling (Cathode-to-Cathode®), Advanced Black Mass production, and Upcycled CAM - strengthening the domestic battery supply chain and supporting U.S. energy independence and national security priorities.

About Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC)

Honda, driven by dreams, is a comprehensive mobility company that provides a wide range of mobility products including motorcycles, automobiles, and power products. In order to offer the "joy and freedom of mobility" through mobility to people around the world in a sustainable manner, Honda has set two 2050 targets: 1) to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in and 2) to achieve zero fatalities worldwide from traffic collisions involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. Honda will strive to offer the "joy and freedom of mobility" in a sustainable manner by fully demonstrating its original ideas and technologies, and working together with many companies and organizations, transcending the boundaries of individual companies and industries.

