Teads Holding Co.: Teads Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Dani Cushion as CMO

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads , the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, today announced Dani Cushion will join the company as Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 6, 2026. Cushion will lead and oversee Teads' global marketing organization and drive the company's brand, communications and go-to-market strategy to accelerate growth and deliver meaningful outcomes for advertisers, agencies, and publishers worldwide.

Cushion brings a strong track record of building and scaling marketing engines for high-growth technology companies. Most recently CMO at Innovid, a leader in CTV, she helped position the company for its acquisition by Mediaocean. She previously served as CMO at ExecOnline and at Cardlytics, where she guided the company through a successful IPO and public-company expansion. Earlier, as SVP of Marketing at Millennial Media, Cushion contributed to the company's IPO, global expansion, and acquisition by AOL/Verizon Media. Her background also includes roles at SiriusXM, ISL, Omnicom's Millsport/The Marketing Arm, and Major League Soccer, and she is a frequent speaker across prominent stages like CES, Cannes Lions, Advertising Week NY, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and the MMA CMO & CEO Summit.

"Dani has a proven ability to translate complex industry dynamics across CTV and the open internet into actionable marketing strategies that drive real business results," said David Kostman, CEO of Teads. "Her impact at some of the most important companies in the industry speaks for itself. As Teads enters its next chapter of growth, Dani's leadership will accelerate what we can achieve globally as we scale our omnichannel offerings."

"Teads sits at the center of some of the most important innovations in ad tech-particularly as CTV continues to evolve-and the opportunity ahead is significant," said Cushion. "With its technology, global scale, and multi-screen reach, Teads is uniquely positioned to help brands and publishers navigate a rapidly changing ecosystem. I'm excited to join at such a pivotal moment and to help shape how Teads brings its vision and value to market."

Cushion's appointment comes at a defining moment for Teads, as the company evolves to deliver a more advanced, omnichannel outcomes-driven platform for advertisers. In November, Teads also welcomed Mollie Spilman as Chief Commercial Officer. Overseeing global commercial strategy, Spilman is working closely with regional leadership and partners to accelerate growth and deepen client performance. With expanded capabilities and a broader global footprint, Teads is focused on building a leadership team that can accelerate innovation, strengthen its market position, and unlock new value for advertisers, agencies, and publishers worldwide.

