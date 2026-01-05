Open Lending Corporation: Open Lending Appoints Anthony Capizzano as Chief Growth Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) ("Open Lending" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Anthony Capizzano as Chief Growth Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

In this role, Capizzano will be responsible for advancing Open Lending's growth strategy and supporting the Company's ongoing focus on serving lenders nationwide.

Capizzano brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across consumer lending, auto finance, banking, and financial technology. Most recently, he led the consumer lending business at Axos Bank, overseeing multiple lending products and growth initiatives.

"Anthony's experience leading growth initiatives across multiple lending categories aligns well with our strategic priorities," said Jessica Buss, Chief Executive Officer of Open Lending. "As we continue to evolve our platform and expand how we support lenders nationwide, Anthony's leadership will help guide our next phase of growth and strengthen the value we deliver to our clients and partners."

Capizzano joins Open Lending following a period of continued platform expansion and increased focus on execution across the Company's solutions.

"Open Lending has built a strong foundation supporting lenders across the auto lending lifecycle," said Mr. Capizzano. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to help execute on the Company's growth priorities and continue delivering value to financial institutions nationwide."

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 25 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

