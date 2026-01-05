Epomaker Inc.: From Full-size to Mini, the Epomaker TH Series Offers a Versatile Range of Keyboards

Recently, Epomaker has officially launched three new mechanical keyboards in its TH series, offering a diverse product range that covers full-size, TKL, and compact layouts.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / With a focus on user experience and practical aesthetics, these keyboards are designed to strike a perfect balance between tactile and sound feedback, efficiency, and design, catering to users who seek both performance and style in their input devices. The variety of layouts further offers a wider audience, providing professional solutions for different use cases and needs.



The Epomaker TH108 Pro

The TH108 Pro is a full-sized mechanical keyboard featuring 104 keys with durable, double-shot PBT keycaps that resist wear and fading over time. It is also equipped with a TFT display and a multifunctional rotary knob, which allow users to easily view real-time information such as time, battery level, system status, and connection mode. With no need to switch interfaces, users can intuitively monitor and quickly adjust settings, significantly enhancing both work performance and creative workflow. With three connection modes and 10000mAH battery, this keyboard provides reliable performance during extended usage.



The Epomaker TH87

This keyboard adopts the popular TKL compact layout, retaining the arrow keys, function keys, and F-row while omitting the number pad. This design combines input percision with space-saving, making it more portable. Drawing inspiration from Nordic minimalist design, these grayish-white keycaps create a clean visual aesthetic, while subtle accents of pink and mint green add warmth and vitality to the minimalist style. The keyboard features a flexible Gasket structure and a five-layer dampening system. It offers two switch options: the Creamy Jade switch delivers a deep "thock" typing sound, while the Sea Salt Silent switch prioritizes a quieter experience. Together with the internal noise-dampening layers, the overall typing feel is soft and consistent, with each keystroke carefully tuned for smooth feedback.



The Epomaker TH33

The TH33 finds the perfect middle ground between "too big" and "too small," offering a compact yet fully functional mini keyboard. It combines numeric input, function control, ambient lighting effects, and customizable programming, making it a versatile desktop assistant. Supporting the VIA, the TH33 allows users to easily personalize the rotary knob functions, remap keys, and set macros, enabling the creation of a completely tailored tool for individual needs.



Price and Availability

The Epomaker TH series is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The Epomaker TH108 Pro is available for $88.99, the Epomaker TH87 for $75.99, and the Epomaker TH33 for $42.49, all on the official website.



Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

