Montag, 05.01.2026
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
05.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
Troy Mele Promoted to Chief Sales Officer at Simpay

Industry veteran tapped to grow all sales channels

TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Simpay, a leading provider of integrated business solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Troy Mele to Chief Sales Officer (CSO), a strategic move that reflects the company's commitment to accelerating growth and deepening partner relationships across all markets.

As Chief Sales Officer, Troy will lead the company's national sales strategy, overseeing all sales teams, driving revenue performance, and expanding market share. As CSO Troy will play a critical role in aligning sales operations with business objectives, optimizing team performance, and ensuring that customer and partner needs are met with excellence and consistency.

Troy has been a driving force behind Simpay's recent sales success, bringing energy, vision, and a results-oriented mindset to every initiative. His leadership has helped build a high-performing sales culture and consistent growth across multiple verticals.

An Obvious Choice

"Troy's promotion to Chief Sales Officer was an absolutely obvious choice. Troy has demonstrated a relentless commitment to developing our sales channels," said Josh Elsass, President, Operating Companies of Simpay. "He has a unique ability to inspire, execute, and deliver results. Under his leadership, our sales organization will continue to thrive and scale to new heights."

Mr. Mele brings more than twenty years' experience in sales leadership and has a proven track record of building strong teams, forging strategic partnerships, and exceeding revenue targets. As a member of Simpay's C-Suite, he remains committed to the sales partners he serves.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and continue building on the incredible momentum we've created," said Mele. "Our team is passionate, driven, and focused on delivering value. I look forward to leading our sales efforts and helping our sales partners succeed. I've been a sales professional and entrepreneur my whole career. I'm here to make sure our sales partners thrive and grow, because their success is our success."

Mele's promotion comes at a time of planned expansion for Simpay. Josh Elsass has moved into the role of President, a promotion signaling the company's continuing commitment to invest in innovation, acquisition, and its expanding suite of products & services.

About Simpay

Simpay is a Trevose, PA-based fintech company offering integrated payment acceptance, Human Capital Management services, commercial insurance coverage, and growth tools for businesses across North America.

Simpay delivers on its vision to provide clients with a 360° Total Business Solution, supporting virtually every stage of a business's lifecycle. Since our founding in 2000, our commitment to simplicity, quality, and transparency has been the foundation of everything we do.

For more information about Simpay, visit www.simpay.net or email Marketing@simpay.net.

SOURCE: Simpay



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/troy-mele-promoted-to-chief-sales-officer-at-simpay-1120603

