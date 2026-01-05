Wrk Receipts Launches Game-Changing Update as Workers Demand New Tools to Navigate Today's Workplace Challenges

Release Delivers AI-Powered Advocacy Platform at Critical Moment for American Workers; 17,000+ Employees Already Onboard

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / In an era where workplace protections and economic security dominate headlines and kitchen-table conversations alike, a pioneering tech startup is giving American workers something they've never had before: a personal advocate that fits in their pocket.

Wrk Receipts, the breakthrough AI-powered workplace documentation platform, announces a major feature expansion launching today. The release comes at a pivotal moment as millions of workers nationwide seek innovative solutions to protect their livelihoods amid evolving labor policies and rising cost-of-living pressures. With over 17,000 employees already using the platform, Wrk Receipts is rapidly becoming the go-to tool for workplace advocacy.

"Think of it as having an HR department, employment lawyer, and trusted mentor available 24/7-all in one app," says Cierra Gross, Founder and CEO of Worklution Inc. "Workers are telling us they feel more vulnerable than ever. They're watching policy debates unfold while trying to figure out how to protect themselves in real-time. We built Wrk Receipts to be that missing piece, the tool that puts power back in employees' hands."

Proven Impact: 17,000 Workers and Growing

Since launch, Wrk Receipts has resonated with a diverse community of employees across industries, from healthcare workers documenting shift irregularities to tech professionals tracking performance achievements, from retail employees recording safety concerns to office workers managing workplace conflicts. The platform's 17,000+ user base represents a groundswell of workers taking control of their workplace narratives.

"Our user growth reflects real people finding real solutions," adds Gross. "Every one of those 17,000 users represents someone who decided they needed better tools to advocate for themselves. That's validation that we're solving a critical problem."

The App That's Changing How Workers Protect Themselves

What makes Wrk Receipts revolutionary isn't just what it does, it's how accessible it makes workplace advocacy. The January 5th release transforms complex employment documentation into something anyone can use:

Your Digital Paper Trail, Simplified Gone are the days of scattered screenshots and forgotten details. Workers can now create timestamped "receipts" of workplace incidents, wins, and time off in seconds. Attach emails, photos, witness names, even edit entries as situations evolve. Need everything in one place for your attorney or HR? Export your entire history as a professional PDF with one tap.

AI That Actually Understands Your Workplace Premium users gain access to Jayla, an AI advocate that doesn't just listen, it acts. Simply describe what happened at work, and Jayla automatically creates documentation while flagging potential issues you might have missed. She'll draft that difficult email to HR, suggest next steps, and help you understand when it may be time to connect to a lawyer.

A Network When You Need It Most Sometimes documentation isn't enough, you need human expertise. Wrk Receipts connects users directly with independent HR consultants through Caged Bird HR. The platform also delivers personalized educational resources, meeting workers exactly where they are in their advocacy journey.

Why This Matters Now

With workplace protections emerging as a defining issue of our time, Wrk Receipts is pioneering an entirely new category of worker technology. The platform's anonymized data insights from its growing user base are already informing broader conversations about workplace equity, contributing real-world evidence to policy debates that affect millions.

Early users are calling it "empowering," "essential," and "the app every worker needs right now."

The January 5th release represents a statement that workers deserve the same sophisticated tools that corporations use to protect their interests.

Availability

Wrk Receipts is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with the major feature expansion launching January 5, 2026. Premium features start at $19.99. For more information, media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with founder Cierra Gross, visit wrkreceipts.com or press@wrkreceipts.com

About Worklution Inc.

Worklution Inc. is revolutionizing the future of work by putting power back in workers' hands. Through its flagship brands, Caged Bird HR and Wrk Receipts, the company is building the technology infrastructure that modern employees need to thrive, not just survive, in today's workplace.

