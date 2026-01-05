CF Energy Corp.: CF Energy Announces Update on Haitang Bay Smart Energy Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V:CFY) ("CF Energy" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), an energy provider in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") is pleased to announce the following:

Green Technology Project Award Recognition:

The "District Cooling System Technology" (the "Project") of the Company's controlled subsidiary, EDF Changfeng (Sanya) Energy Co., Ltd. ("EDF CF") has been successfully selected for the "Hainan Province 2025 Green Technology Projects and Key Energy-Saving and Carbon-Reduction Technology Equipment Promotion Catalog." EDF CF was formally certified by the Hainan Provincial Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction Association, Hainan Province, the PRC. This provincial-level authoritative recognition marks the acknowledgment from both the local government and the industry regarding the technology's advancement and practical effectiveness, fully affirming EDF CF's efforts and achievements in promoting a green and low-carbon development path. The Project can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 76,000 tons annually.

Hainan Free Trade Port

The Hainan Free Trade Port ("Hainan FTP") in southern China officially launched island-wide special customs operations on December 18 2025, a key move to boost trade and attract global business for the Hainan island. Under the new policy, the proportion of tariff lines with zero-tariff products in the Hainan FTP will increase from 21% to 74%, while the number of tariff-free items in Hainan will rise from about 1,900 to around 6,600, covering nearly all production equipment and raw materials. Combined with simplified customs clearance procedures, these changes are expected to enhance Hainan's competitiveness as a low-cost, high-efficiency trade hub and a key entry point for global goods.

The Haitang Bay Smart Energy Project

The Haitang Bay Smart Energy Project, which combines the use of multiple clean energy sources, including solar, hydro, electricity, and natural gas (CCHP/Co-Gen), is to supply cooling, heating, as well as hot water to the hotels, shopping centers, and households in the Haitang Bay area of Sanya City, the Hainan Province, the PRC. This project is conducted through EDF CF, established between CF Energy and the French EDF Group with a 30-year concession right agreement which gives EDF CF the exclusive right to build, own and operate four energy processing stations in Haitang Bay. The project is considered as a leading integrated smart energy program in the PRC's energy market. Various advanced technologies have been applied throughout its entire pre-evaluation, construction designs and operational plans.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the stock symbol "CFY". It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China's the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

About EDF Group

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers, of which 26.2 million in France.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Investment Relations

Yongqiang Shan

Chief Financial Officer

Yongqiang.shan@changfengenergy.cn

Charles Wang

Secretary of the Board

Zhaoyu.wang@changfengenergy.cn

Frederick Wong

Director of the Board

fred.wong@changfengenergy.cn

+852 9020 9394

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated by reference in this document are Forward-Looking Statements, including statements regarding activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. These Forward-Looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or similar words or the negative thereof. No assurance can be given that the plans, intentions or expectations or assumptions upon which these Forward-Looking Statements are based will prove to be correct and such Forward-Looking Statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Although management believes that the expectations represented in such Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such Forward-Looking Statements are not a guarantee of performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These factors include, without limitation, no significant and continuing adverse changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. Readers are cautioned that all Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties detailed in the Corporation's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company urges readers to carefully consider those factors.

The Forward-Looking Statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: CF Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cf-energy-announces-update-on-haitang-bay-smart-energy-project-1123929