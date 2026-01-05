San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation sulfur-based prodrugs for rare mitochondrial and metabolic diseases, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrice Rioux, MD, Ph.D., will participate as a panelist in the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation's ("UMDF") 2026 Bench-to-Bedside webinar on January 5, 2026.

During the session, Dr. Rioux will provide clinical updates on Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102, including an update on the Company's Phase 2 clinical program in Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis, and Stroke-like Episodes ("MELAS"), as well as plans for its upcoming Phase 2a clinical trial in Leigh syndrome spectrum ("LSS") in the United States.

Thiogenesis' two lead clinical programs include:

An EU Phase 2 clinical trial in MELAS that was conducted at leading academic medical centers in Europe and recently completed

A planned Phase 2a U.S. clinical trial in Leigh syndrome spectrum, expected to initiate in the first quarter of 2026 in collaboration with a leading pediatric hospital

"I am pleased to participate in UMDF's Bench-to-Bedside webinar and to provide an update on Thiogenesis' clinical programs in MELAS and Leigh syndrome spectrum," said Patrice Rioux, MD, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Thiogenesis. "TTI-0102 is being developed to address mitochondrial oxidative stress, a central pathological feature of multiple inherited mitochondrial disorders for which there are currently no approved therapies."

About UMDF

The United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation's mission is to promote research and education for the diagnosis, treatment, and cure of mitochondrial disorders and to provide support to affected individuals and families. For more than 25 years, UMDF has supported a global network of clinicians, researchers, and patient advocates dedicated to advancing mitochondrial disease research and improving patient outcomes.

About MELAS

Mitochondrial encephalopathy with lactic acidosis and stroke-like episodes ("MELAS") is an inherited mitochondrial disorder, most often caused by a mutation of m.3243A>G in the MT-TL1 gene in mitochondrial DNA. Initial symptoms usually include seizures, vomiting, headaches, muscle weakness, loss of appetite and fatigue. Oxidative stress, including deficiencies in glutathione and taurine, play an important role in mitochondria dysfunction and are potential pathological mechanisms of mitochondrial disorders, making for viable targets for the treatment of MELAS and other mitochondrial diseases. Although it is one of the more prevalent inherited mitochondrial diseases, MELAS is still considered an orphan disease. There are estimated to be approximately 4.1/100,000 of the population with MELAS worldwide.

About Leigh Syndrome Spectrum

Leigh syndrome spectrum is a rare, inherited genetic disease that affects the power plant of the cell, the mitochondria. It is usually diagnosed in infancy and occurs in an estimated 1/40,000 live births. Symptoms include weak sucking/breastfeeding, loss of motor and communication skills, poor muscle development, respiratory issues, weakness/fatigue and seizures. There are currently no approved drugs for Leigh syndrome spectrum.

About TTI-0102

TTI-0102 is Thiogenesis' lead product candidate and a next-generation cysteamine-based prodrug designed to address limitations associated with first-generation thiol therapies, including short half-life, gastrointestinal side effects, and dosing constraints. As a prodrug, TTI-0102 is metabolized following ingestion, enabling controlled release of cysteamine with the potential for improved tolerability and once-daily dosing. TTI-0102 is being evaluated across multiple indications associated with mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress.

About Thiogenesis Therapeutics

Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations based in San Diego, California. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and in the U.S. on the OTCQX. Thiogenesis is developing sulfur-containing prodrugs that act as precursors to previously approved thiol-active compounds, with the potential to treat serious pediatric diseases with unmet medical needs. Thiogenesis' lead product candidate, TTI-0102 has an active Phase 2 clinical trial in Mitochondrial Encephalopathy Lactic Acidosis and Stroke ("MELAS"), an IND-cleared Phase 2a clinical trial planned in Leigh syndrome spectrum, a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in pediatric Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis ("MASH") and a Phase 3 clinical trial planned in nephropathic cystinosis.

Forward-Looking Statements

