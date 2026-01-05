Ataraxis AI, a frontier artificial intelligence (AI) research lab developing AI-powered tools for oncology, and Unicancer, the leading French network dedicated exclusively to cancer care and research, today announced a strategic collaboration to validate Ataraxis AI's breast cancer platform using large-scale clinical trial data.

The collaboration will focus initially on hormone receptor-positive (HR+) breast cancer, which accounts for approximately 70-80% of all breast cancers, making it the most common subtype. Despite its prevalence, predicting recurrence risk and guiding adjuvant therapy decisions in HR+ disease remain major clinical challenges. By combining Unicancer's leadership in oncology trials with Ataraxis' expertise in artificial intelligence, the partnership aims to advance precision medicine and support more informed treatment decisions.

Through this partnership, Ataraxis will conduct retrospective analyses of multi-modal data from more than 1,100 breast cancer patients enrolled in randomized phase III trials led by Unicancer. Leveraging Unicancer's unique clinical trial data, the collaboration will generate robust clinical evidence and novel scientific insights on the role of artificial intelligence in predicting patient outcomes and treatment effects.

Ataraxis' flagship platform, Ataraxis Breast, integrates digital pathology with clinical variables to generate prognostic and predictive insights that help oncologists assess recurrence risk and tailor treatment strategies. Validating the platform on Unicancer's datasets is expected to generate stronger, more reliable evidence than studies based solely on observational or registry cohorts.

"Breast cancer treatment has significantly changed over the last two decades, and it is becoming increasingly complex with the availability of new endocrine, chemo, and targeted therapies. Physicians and patients need a new generation of tools that can help select the right drug for the right patient at the right time. Unicancer led many practice-changing clinical trials that helped establish the current standard of care in oncology. We look forward to working together on generating highest-quality evidence for AI-based tools, which will ultimately help treat millions of breast cancer patients worldwide with greater accuracy," said Jan Witowski, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Ataraxis AI.

This collaboration represents a milestone for both organizations, enabling AI tools to improve care management in oncology. Through this partnership, Ataraxis AI and Unicancer aim to strengthen France's leadership in precision oncology and contribute to the global effort to integrate artificial intelligence into cancer research and care.

About Ataraxis AI

Ataraxis is an AI precision medicine company transforming patient outcomes through the power of artificial intelligence. Its flagship platform, Ataraxis Breast, leverages digital pathology and clinical data to support personalized treatment decisions for patients with breast cancer and provides greater accuracy than standard of care genomic assays. To learn more, visit ataraxis.ai

About Unicancer

Unicancer is the only French hospital network that is 100% dedicated to the fight against cancer and the only national hospital federation that specializes in cancer. It brings together the 18 French Cancer Control Centers (CLCC)-private non-profit institutions-as well as two affiliated members. A major player in research, Unicancer is the leading academic promoter of clinical trials in oncology in Europe, with more than 120 active studies (national and international), including 50 in recruitment, promoted by its R&D department. In addition, there are more than 600 trials promoted by the CLCCs. A pioneer in the exploitation of health data, Unicancer has launched since 2014, via its data and partnerships department, five real-life data programs, including ESME (109,000 patients), CANTO (+13,000 patients), and OncoDataHub (ODH) (+60,000 patients). Each year, more than 600,000 patients benefit from the latest scientific, therapeutic, and organizational advances in cancer, driven by an agile model combining excellence, humanism, solidarity, and innovation. www.unicancer.fr/en/

