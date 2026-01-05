H.I.G. Capital Announces Proposed Sale of Interpath to Bridgepoint

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $72 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has signed an agreement for the proposed sale of its portfolio company Interpath (the "Company") to funds managed by Bridgepoint Group ("Bridgepoint"), a leading mid-market private equity firm. The proposed transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and completion of information and consultation processes with employee representatives where necessary.

Interpath is a global financial advisory firm with over 100 Managing Directors and 1,000 employees. The Company supports businesses, investors and stakeholders across a broad range of specialisations spanning restructuring, M&A transactions, value creation, and other highly complementary services. During H.I.G.'s ownership, the Company has significantly expanded its geographic footprint and diversified its client offering.

Nishant Nayyar, Managing Director, commented: "When we acquired Interpath five years ago from KPMG, our ambition was to build the leading UK restructuring and financial advisory firm under a world-class management team. We are proud to have supported the Company's strong growth, geographic expansion and diversification during our ownership. We are grateful to our Chair, Tamara Box, and the late John Connolly for their important contributions, and we commend CEO Mark Raddan and the broader management team for what they have built. We look forward to Interpath's continued success in its next chapter."

Markus Noe-Nordberg, Managing Director and Head of the H.I.G. European Middle Market LBO team, added, "This proposed transaction would represent another successful exit for our European Middle Market fund. Interpath demonstrates H.I.G.'s ability to create significant value by executing complex carve-outs and building market-leading professional services businesses."

Mark Raddan, CEO of Interpath, commented, "We are incredibly grateful to H.I.G. for their trust, support and belief in Interpath over the past five years. They backed our vision wholeheartedly - first, by helping us to establish strong foundations following our carve-out, and then by supporting us as we scaled both our international footprint and the services we provide."

Charles Welham, Partner and Sector Head for Business & Financial Services at Bridgepoint, commented: "Interpath is a high-quality, differentiated advisory platform with a unique culture, operating in a growing market with significant opportunity for further share gains. What excites us most is the opportunity to support its exceptional base of talent and, by enhancing its distinctive people proposition, accelerate the pace at which more leading professionals in their fields join the Interpath platform. We are thrilled to partner with Interpath's outstanding leadership team as they enter their next phase of growth - building a more international and diversified business, and continuing to win share from more constrained and conflicted competitors."

About Interpath

Interpath supports clients with the provision of financial advisory and restructuring services. Its fast-growing Advisory capability spans both transaction advisory and forensics, and boasts a broad spectrum of services including disputes, regulatory and compliance advisory, value creation, financial due diligence, corporate finance and debt advisory. The firm's established restructuring capability has a heritage dating back over 50 years, and spans financial restructuring, contingency planning and formal restructuring and insolvency. The firm also offers a number of cross capability service lines including valuations, pensions, tax and data and technology. Interpath employs over 1,000 people, and has 30 offices across the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Bermuda, BVI, Cayman Islands, and Algeria. For more information, visit interpath.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $72 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong. H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

About Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group is one of the world's leading mid-market investors, specialising in private equity, infrastructure, private credit, and private wealth.

With $87 billion of assets under management and a strong local presence in Europe, North America and Asia, we combine global scale with local market insight and sector expertise, consistently delivering strong returns through cycles. For more information, please refer to the Bridgepoint website at bridgepointgroup.com.

