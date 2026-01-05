Anzeige
WKN: A3D4VU | ISIN: US8309401029
Berlin
30.12.25 | 08:13
41,200 Euro
-0,96 % -0,400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.: Skyward Specialty Introduces Skyward Group as New Holding Company Brand

HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.- (Nasdaq: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty") today announced the introduction of Skyward Group ("the Group", "the Company"), the unified brand for the holding company following the successful completion of Skyward Specialty's acquisition of Apollo, which closed on January 1, 2026. Skyward Specialty and Apollo will continue to operate as the Company's market-facing brands.

"Skyward Group does not replace Skyward Specialty and Apollo, our well-respected and highly recognizable brands," said Andrew Robinson, Chairman and CEO, Skyward Group. "We were deliberate in preserving the individual identities of Skyward Specialty and Apollo, as each has earned an exceptional reputation in its respective market. These brands carry deep credibility and reflect the unique cultures that attract top talent and create strong, and lasting relationships with our trading partners and customers. Equally, each is identified with a culture of innovation and reputation for challenging convention in pursuit of creative, differentiated solutions and service."

"Skyward Group honors that heritage, preserving the value and equity each organization has built while providing a platform to communicate our organization's unified vision and strategy to investors, distribution partners and other key stakeholders," Robinson continued.

About Skyward Group

Skyward Group is the holding company name for its US and Lloyds businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. and Apollo, respectively.

Through its market-facing brands, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, its UK subsidiary operating a Lloyd's of London, Skyward Group delivers a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Each brand retains its distinct identity, culture and deep market expertise while benefiting from the scale, capabilities, and collaboration of the broader organization. Focused on the specialty industry's most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners, and other stakeholders.

SKWD is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies. For more information, please visit skywardgroup.com-

About Skyward Specialty Insurance

Skyward Specialty, a Skyward Group Company, is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. Skyward Specialty operates through nine underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Construction & Energy Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

About Apollo

Apollo, a Skyward Group Company, is an innovation-inspired insurance platform operating at Lloyd's of London, offering data-driven and creative solutions to a wide variety of risks. Apollo provides high quality products and services to clients, brokers, and capital partners, enabling a resilient and sustainable world. Apollo offers products across Property, Casualty, Marine, Energy & Transportation, Specialty, Reinsurance, as well as Smart Follow and digital & embedded risk programs. Apollo's experience and unique ecosystem give Platform Partners the best chance of success through the Lloyd's new entrant process to the delivery of their long-term strategy. For more information about Apollo, please visit apollounderwriting.com.

Investor Contact

Kevin Reed
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
713-206-7860
kreed@skywardinsurance.com

Media Contacts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Haley Doughty
713-935-4944
hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com

Apollo
Haggie Partners
Peter Rigby, Caroline Klein, Bec Seaton
44 20 7562 4444
apollo@haggie.co.uk


