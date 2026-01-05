BTG Pactual Completes Acquisition of M.Y. Safra Bank and Will Now Operate with a Banking License in the United States

Transaction Marks a Strategic Advance in the Bank's International Expansion, Broadening the Portfolio of Financial Solutions for US Clients

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG Pactual, the largest investment bank in Latin America, today announced the completion of its acquisition of M.Y. Safra Bank. The transaction successfully integrates banking activities into BTG Pactual's product and service offerings in the United States, where it has operated for more than 15 years.

Renamed BTG Pactual Bank, N.A., the New York-based bank will offer a comprehensive portfolio of banking services that significantly expands and complements the investment products currently available to clients in the US market.

The transaction, initially announced in June 2024, has received all necessary approvals from competent regulatory bodies, including the US Federal Reserve Board. At the time of the announcement, the privately-owned bank reported net equity of US$ 46.2 million.

"The finalization of this acquisition represents a crucial strategic move for our expansion in the United States. We are strengthening our capability to deliver integrated, exclusive, and personalized solutions for clients across Latin America, Europe, and the US, while maintaining the BTG Pactual standard of excellence," said Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual.

Kathleen Romagnano, who joins BTG Pactual from M.Y. Safra Bank as President and CEO of BTG Pactual Bank, N.A., said: "Our shared commitment to excellence, innovation and personalized service will ensure a seamless transition for clients and access to an even broader suite of products, services and solutions under our new umbrella."

BTG Pactual has been present in the United States since 2009, operating through its established broker-dealer and asset management firms headquartered in New York and Miami, with a consolidated team of over 280 professionals. The acquisition of M.Y. Safra Bank directly complements BTG Pactual's value proposition in the US, allowing the bank to directly take deposits and extend loans within the American market.

BTG Pactual Bank, N.A. will primarily focus on serving clients from the diverse jurisdictions in which the bank operates who seek efficient access to the United States financial market. This integration with BTG Pactual's broader platforms will strengthen the client journey, ensuring an experience aligned with the institutional standard of excellence that characterizes the bank's relationships across all its global markets.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank in Latin America and operates in the markets of Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Banking. It has established itself as one of the most innovative investment platforms in the country, with a complete transactional bank to support the life stages and financial journey of its clients. Additionally, it is a pioneer in the ESG agenda, with financial products that support the transition to a greener, more sustainable economy. Internationally recognized and the recipient of numerous awards, the bank has over 8,000 employees in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the United States, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Luxembourg.

SOURCE BTG Pactual