Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Corgi Strategies, LLC: Corgi, An Ai Startup, Lists Fdrs On Nasdaq

Corgi lists its Founder-Led ETF on Nasdaq to provide diversified, rules-based founder-led exposure.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corgi, an AI fintech startup, announced the launch and Nasdaq listing of Corgi's Founder-Led ETF (Nasdaq: FDRS), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with a simple way to gain exposure to publicly traded companies identified as "founder-led" under the Fund's rules-based methodology.

To celebrate the Fund's listing on Nasdaq, Corgi rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell in Times Square on December 30, 2025.

"FDRS is built for investors who want an easy, single-ticker way to access a portfolio of founder-led public companies," said Nicolas Laqua, CEO. "We believe founder-led companies can bring a distinct focus and long-term orientation, and FDRS provides an ETF fund for diversified exposure."

FDRS shares are listed on Nasdaq and can be bought and sold throughout the trading day through broker-dealers and other financial intermediaries.

About Corgi
Corgi is an AI Financial Infrastructure Company creating innovative products in insurance and finance. We're building the foundation for a new generation of financial services, with AI and technology at the core from day one. To learn more about Corgi, follow us on LinkedIn, on X @thecorgicompany, or at www.corgifunds.com.

Important Information
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the prospectus is available here.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

ETF shares trade at market price (not NAV), are not individually redeemable, and may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund is new.

Founder-led screening may limit the Fund's investment universe and affect performance.

This release is informational only and not an offer or solicitation; offers are made only by prospectus.

Paralel Distributors, LLC (FINRA/SIPC) is the distributor. Corgi Strategies, LLC is the adviser. Paralel is unaffiliated with Corgi Strategies, LLC and Corgi.

Media Contact
Emily Yuan
COO
[email protected]
301-693-2267

SOURCE Corgi Strategies, LLC

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.