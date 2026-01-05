TaxBandits: The IRS/SSA Begins Accepting 1099, W-2, and 94x for 2025 Tax Year Monday, January 5, 2026

TaxBandits Ensures Stress-Free Filing with The Bandit Commitment

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / As the new year begins, businesses and tax professionals are gearing up for one of the most demanding periods of the calendar year: the 2025 tax filing season. The February 2, 2026, deadline (traditionally January 31) applies to a wide range of filings, including 1099 , W-2 , 94x , and ACA 1095 forms .

With the IRS e-file window opening today (Jan 5, 2025), TaxBandits, the leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, urges everyone to start filing before the time runs out.

TaxBandits Guarantees Stress-Free Filing Backed by The Bandit Commitment

Naga Palanisamy, President and CEO of SPAN Enterprises (the parent company of TaxBandits), shared, "The 2025 tax season is one of the most critical in recent years, with new forms, and updated regulations. At TaxBandits, we've prepared early to ensure that businesses, tax professionals, and enterprises can meet these deadlines with confidence, supported by The Bandit Commitment ."

He discussed this further in his recent article , where he outlines how The Bandit Commitment supports filers this season.

Filers can also watch this video to explore more about The Bandit Commitment.

The Bandit Commitment | Compliance You Can Trust with TaxBandits

Tailor-Made for Enterprise Filers and Tax Professionals

To ensure seamless processing for those handling large quantities of forms, TaxBandits offers a seamless bulk filing option, workflow automation, custom reports, and robust team management features. The enterprises and tax professionals can invite unlimited team members, assign roles, and delegate filing tasks.

For firms that are looking to automate tax filing from their existing system, TaxBandits also provides an API solution.

New Platform Upgrades for Enhanced Filing Experience

In addition to its core filing and distribution features, TaxBandits has made several upgrades to improve the filing process:

Integration with Karbon: Firms can automate workflows spanning W-9 collection, 1099 preparation, tax extensions, and related compliance tasks by importing Karbon data.

Enhanced user experience across the platform: The application has undergone interface enhancements focused on clarity, responsiveness, and scale.

BanditAI (Beta): TaxBandits introduced BanditAI, an AI-assistant embedded within the filing experience to help guide filers through actions and context-specific help.

Smart Review for pre-filing accuracy: Expanded Smart Review capabilities proactively flag audit risks, warnings, and data inconsistencies before submission.

Plus, TaxBandits offers US-based customer support to ensure filers have the assistance they need throughout the filing process. Live chat, phone, and email support are available to address questions or resolve issues.



About TaxBandits:

TaxBandits is an IRS-authorized e-file provider specializing in various tax forms, such as Form 941, Form 940, Form 1099, Form W-2, Form 1095-C, Form 1095-B, and Form W-9. Serving businesses, enterprises, and tax professionals of every size, TaxBandits offers a complete solution that fulfills all filing needs.

For high-volume filers and software providers, TaxBandits API enables seamless automation of tax forms right from the existing systems.

About SPAN Enterprises:

SPAN Enterprises, headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management for over ten years. The company's suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

Please direct all media inquiries to Charles Hardy, VP Operations, at charles@spanenterprises.com

