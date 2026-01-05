Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 15:58 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RANE Network Inc.: RANE Releases Annual Geopolitical Forecast for 2026

Global volatility will remain high as intensifying great-power competition and unresolved regional conflicts collide. RANE's intelligence drives decision advantage for organizations preparing for emerging risks and opportunities.

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geopolitical and economic uncertainty will remain elevated in 2026 as U.S. tariff policy faces legal challenges, great-power competition intensifies, and regional conflicts edge closer to escalation. Trade, supply chains, and AI investment will contribute to a more volatile operating environment for governments and businesses.

Those are some of the conclusions in RANE's Annual Geopolitical Forecast, identifying the core trends and constraints that will shape global developments in the coming year.

Among the major trends for 2026, RANE's annual forecast highlights:

  • Tariff uncertainty will stay elevated in 2026 due to legal challenges to the Trump administration and ongoing trade disputes with key partners.

  • U.S.-China rivalry and rapid data-center expansion will sustain supply-chain risk, especially for critical minerals and memory chips.

  • The U.S. will use military pressure against the remaining Venezuelan regime and criminal networks and seek to engineer a political transition while expanding counternarcotics operations across the region.

  • The EU will push to reduce reliance on Russian energy and Chinese minerals while accelerating defense integration and preparing to support Ukraine independently.

  • Russia and Ukraine will resist concessions early in 2026, but mounting pressures increase the likelihood of negotiations later in the year.

"Leading organizations recognize that accurate forecasting is critical to ensuring business resilience, preparing for emerging threats, and uncovering opportunities," says RANE COO Deirdre Dastous. "RANE forecasts are not simply a list of the 'top ten risks' - our analysts provide deep dives into key geopolitical developments and outline implications for organizations navigating these challenges in the coming year. RANE's forecasting methodology is foundational to the daily analysis we deliver to our clients."

RANE provides trusted, forward-looking intelligence on geopolitical events. With a proven, 25-year methodology, RANE has the tools, capabilities, and analytical rigor to provide the objective analysis organizations need to prepare for emerging threats.

In addition to ongoing quarterly, annual, and decade geopolitical and security forecasts, RANE is also set to publish additional forward-looking analysis in the first quarter of 2026:

  • Updated Key Forecast Questions assessing the likelihood and expected business impact of different geopolitical and security risks, with visualizations that monitor risk trajectory and impact over time.
  • A Cyber Risk Outlook covering strategic cyber and technology risks that will impact a broad array of people, organizations, and governments over the next three to five years.

Learn more about RANE's forecasting capabilitiesand register for our 2026 Forecast Webinar.

About RANE
RANE is a global risk intelligence company that provides risk and security professionals with critical insights and analysis to better anticipate, monitor, and respond to emerging threats. For more information about RANE, visit www.ranenetwork.com.

Contact:
Greg Radner
pr@ranenetwork.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.