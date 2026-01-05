Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability Launches Swiss Standards in Recruitment Accreditation Program

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability (SALS) today announced the launch of its Swiss Standards in Recruitment Accreditation Program, a structured framework designed to support the evaluation and documentation of recruitment processes for organizations and individual participants.

The program introduces a standardized accreditation framework applicable to corporate recruitment systems as well as an individual certification track open to job seekers and professionals seeking to better understand recruitment processes.

At the organizational level, the accreditation program focuses on reviewing recruitment structures, process documentation, and assessment methodologies based on predefined evaluation criteria. The assessment examines recruitment-related procedures rather than individual hiring outcomes.

At the individual level, the certification track is available to job seekers and professionals who wish to gain structured insight into recruitment practices and commonly applied hiring procedures. The individual certification does not constitute an employment guarantee or professional license.

The Swiss Standards in Recruitment Accreditation Program reviews recruitment-related areas including:

Role definition and competency frameworks

Structured interview processes

Assessment methodologies

Process documentation and consistency

Recruitment workflow structures

Organizations and individual participants that successfully complete the evaluation process are awarded a Swiss Standards in Recruitment Accreditation or Swiss Standards in Recruitment Certificate issued by Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability.

SALS Vice President Sertan Aycicek stated, "This accreditation program is designed to provide organizations and individual participants with a structured reference framework to better understand and document recruitment processes."

The accreditation program does not represent a government license, regulatory approval, or legal authorization. It is issued as an independent institutional certification by Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability.

Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability develops education and certification programs focused on leadership practices, organizational structures, and institutional frameworks.

For more information, please visit the official website of Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability.

Media Contact

Organization: Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability

Contact person: Emmy Ali

Website: https://sals.academy/

Email: press@sals.academy

Address: Chemin des Crêts-de-Champel 38

City: Geneva

Country: Switzerland

SOURCE: Swiss Academy for Leadership and Sustainability

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/swiss-academy-for-leadership-and-sustainability-launches-swiss-standar-1123938