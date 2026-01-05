Perspectum, a global medical technology company advancing quantitative imaging for metabolic, liver and multi-organ health, today announced a strategic partnership with Avant Santé, a patient-centric contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, to support clinical research programs across metabolic health and liver disease for sponsors operating in Mexico and across Latin America.

Mexico is becoming an increasingly important setting for clinical research in metabolic and liver disease, driven by high population burden and a growing focus on generating evidence that reflects real-world diversity. Mexico's regulator, COFEPRIS, has also been moving toward more streamlined, digital processes for research protocol submissions via its DIGIPRiS platform, supporting a more modern operating environment for sponsors and sites. Together, these factors make Mexico a compelling place to run high-quality studies with efficient study start-up and execution, especially where robust, standardized biomarkers can help improve consistency across programs and reduce operational variability.

The collaboration will bring Perspectum's quantitative MRI biomarkers and analytics into Avant Santé's research ecosystem, enabling sponsors and investigators to incorporate standardized, non-invasive imaging endpoints into studies in areas such as steatotic liver disease, obesity and diabetes. By offering a coordinated, joint approach, the partnership provides sponsors access to sites with established experience using the combined Perspectum-Avant Santé workflow, helping reduce start-up timelines and accelerate the implementation of imaging endpoints within clinical trials. The partnership is designed to strengthen data consistency across sites and help research teams generate high-quality evidence with patient experience and safety front of mind.

Avant Santé has built a broad clinical development offering spanning early and late-phase research, biomarker capabilities and real-world evidence programs, with a stated mission to "take drug development forward" and make an impact on metabolic health transformation. Perspectum's imaging technologies are intended to complement this by providing objective, quantitative measures that can be deployed in modern research pathways and aligned to global study needs.

As part of the partnership, the organizations will also explore joint opportunities in scientific collaboration and education supporting the development of robust, scalable research pathways for metabolic and liver disease across Latin America and beyond.

Marija Mavar, President of Pharma Solutions at Perspectum, said:

"Metabolic and liver disease are among the fastest-growing global health challenges, and sponsors need tools that are both rigorous and practical to deploy. For studies operating across regions such as Latin America, consistency and ease of execution at the site level are critical. Our partnership with Avant Santé supports a ready-to-deploy approach to integrating quantitative imaging into existing workflows, helping sponsors standardize measurement and generate high-quality data for global development programs."

Dr. Sitaramaraju Yarramraju, CEO and Founder at Avant Santé, said:

"This partnership with Perspectum reflects our commitment to building world-class clinical research capabilities in Mexico and Latin America. Quantitative, non-invasive imaging biomarkers are increasingly critical for advancing metabolic and liver disease research, and Perspectum's technologies complement our integrated clinical development platform. Together, we aim to generate high-quality, globally relevant evidence while keeping patient experience, safety and scientific rigor at the centre of everything we do."

About Avant Santé

Avant Santé is a patient-centric contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, with operations across Latin America and the United States. The company provides integrated clinical development and research services spanning early- and late-phase research. With capabilities across biomarkers, real-world evidence and innovative trial models, Avant Santé partners with global sponsors across multiple therapeutic areas to deliver high-quality, patient-centric, efficient and ethically grounded clinical research, with a strong focus on advancing metabolic and liver health.

About Perspectum

Perspectum is a global medical technology company developing quantitative imaging solutions that support earlier diagnosis and more personalized care for patients with metabolic, liver, multi-organ and oncological conditions. Operating across the UK and US, Perspectum combines biomedical science, clinical expertise and quantitative imaging analytics to help clinicians and researchers detect disease sooner and make more informed decisions.

