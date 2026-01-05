UAV (Drone) Avionics Market worth $10.81 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the UAV (Drone) Avionics Market is expected to reach USD 10.81 billion by 2030, from USD 6.91 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.4%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "UAV (Drone) Avionics Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

UAV (Drone) Avionics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2021-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 6.91 billion

USD 6.91 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.81 billion

USD 10.81 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 9.4%.

UAV (Drone) Avionics Market Trends & Insights:

The UAV (drone) avionics market is expanding as more defense, commercial, and public safety users adopt unmanned systems. Improvements in navigation, sensing, autonomous flight control, and secure communication support this growth. UAVs are now commonly used for border surveillance, infrastructure monitoring, emergency response, and environmental assessment, which increases demand for high-performance avionics.

By Wing Type, the fixed wing segment is estimated to hold the highest share in 2025.

By MTOW, the 150-600 kg segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By System, the payload & mission-specific instruments segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of 9.6%.

North America is estimated to account for a 49% revenue share in 2025.

The UAV (drone) avionics market is expanding. Demand is increasing for enhanced surveillance tools, secure communication, and autonomous mission systems. Defense and security teams now utilize UAVs for border monitoring and real-time reconnaissance. Commercial users rely on UAVs for precise monitoring and inspection. Public safety agencies employ them for disaster response and environmental assessments. This drives the need for dependable avionics. Advancements in autonomy, sensor fusion, onboard processing, and BVLOS regulations continue to propel the adoption of next-generation UAV avionics.

By wing type, the hybrid segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Demand for hybrid UAVs is rising. These systems provide longer flight durations and better control. Defense teams frequently use them for surveillance and border patrols. Recent upgrades to flight control and navigation tools are boosting their performance. Commercial users also rely on them for inspection and emergency response tasks. As a result, there is an increasing demand for reliable and efficient avionics in hybrid UAVs.

By MTOW, the 2-25 kg segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The demand for small and medium-sized UAVs is growing in both the defense and commercial sectors. Users want compact systems with reliable flight performance. The 2-25 KG class is used for border monitoring and infrastructure inspections. These UAVs also assist in disaster response and tactical operations. Advances in navigation and hybrid power are encouraging more users to adopt 2-25 KG UAVs.

Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

In Latin America, governments are increasing their investments in UAVs to improve border surveillance and national security. The region is also deploying UAVs to monitor critical infrastructure with advanced avionics. Advances in autonomous aviation are enhancing operational efficiency. AI-based analytics are further boosting performance. BVLOS regulations are advancing and supporting the wider use of UAVs. These changes are driving higher demand for new UAV avionics across defense, public safety, and commercial sectors.

The report profiles key players in UAV (drone) avionics companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation , Northrop Grumman , Boeing , L3Harris Technologies, Inc. , and Elbit Systems Ltd. These companies employ a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies. They form partnerships, launch new products, and pursue acquisitions, while also expanding into new markets. These efforts enhance their global presence and grow their share of the UAV (drone) avionics industry.

