WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
02.01.26 | 16:21
4,600 Euro
-0,43 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5804,64016:47
4,6004,62009:06
BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

BH Macro Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 30 November 2025 Share Conversion

5 January 2026

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5

Following the publication on 18 December 2025 of the final month-end net asset values for 30 November 2025, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 30 November 2025 share conversion date:

0.775017

Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

1.290293

US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

- 9,911 US Dollar Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

- 7,682 Sterling Shares of no par value

all with effect from 5 January 2026.

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 12 January 2026. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 12 January 2026.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 23,810,774 US Dollar Ordinary Shares (Excluding Treasury Shares)

- 315,894 US Dollar Treasury Shares

- 315,411,548 Sterling Ordinary Shares (Excluding Treasury Shares)

- 62,638,376 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 5 January 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 482,080,862.

Website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001


