Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market worth $14.80 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global automated storage & retrieval system market is expected to grow from USD 9.86 billion in 2025 to USD 14.80 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of approximately 8.5%.

Browse 295 market data Tables and 76 Figures spread through 357 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2020-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 9.86 billion

USD 9.86 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 14.80 billion

USD 14.80 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 8.5%.

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Trends & Insights:

The market is set for steady growth as automotive manufacturers and suppliers adopt automation in storage, buffering, and component distribution. The demand for reliable material availability, high-throughput logistics, and efficient use of space supports the adoption of advanced solutions for automated storage, retrieval, and real-time inventory. Improvements in control software, system coordination, and integration with production systems enhance the reliability, scalability, and long-term performance of these solutions.

By Type, Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs) are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9%.

By Payload Capacity, the 500-1,500 kg payload capacity segment is expected to account for 35-40% of the market by 2030.

By Region, The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4%.

This growth is attributed to the increased adoption of automation and digital transformation across e-commerce, automobile, and pharmaceutical sectors. The factors that drive the industry include an efficient method of inventory management, low operational costs, and high safety standards. Advanced technologies like loT, robotics, and Al integration ensure precise and efficient operations, driving market growth. ASRS has become vital to optimize work cycles, to cut down the manual intervention that impacts sustainability practices while being the backbones in most modern supply chains.

Unit load systems are anticipated to hold a significant share in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market during the forecast period.

Unit load systems are well known for their capacity to work well for large and heavy loads, and for their importance in such areas of industry as manufacturing, warehousing and logistics. Their scalability and inherent ability to integrate with current infrastructure enable companies to gain better material handling with increased productivity and lower labor and error costs. These systems are most valuable for automating large-scale storage and retrieval processes, achieving operational efficiency in situations of high demand. Due to the development of the automation technology, such as smart control systems and enhanced safety devices, the reliability and application of unit load systems have been further promoted. As industries expand their focus on opportunities to improve supply chains, unit load systems will continue to play a vital role in the ASRS market.

By Industry, the automotive sector is expected to hold a significant share in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market during the forecast period.

The automotive industry heavily relies on ASRS solutions in order to make their complex supply chains smooth, to handle the high volume of inventory, and support just-in-time manufacturing processes. These systems offer efficient handling of heavy and large-scale car parts, such that the storage happens to be accurate and quick, and this is critical to the maintenance of production timelines. The integration of advanced technologies such as inventory tracking and automated control systems increases efficiency in operating them and minimizes labor costs. In addition, automation in assembly lines and spare parts management has increased the need for ASRS in the sector. With automotive manufacturers increasingly focusing on efficiency and productivity, ASRS continues to play a pivotal role in optimizing operations.

By Region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest CAGR in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market during the forecast period.

The demand for ASRS solutions in Asia-Pacific is being driven by rapid industrialization and the expansion of sectors such as e-commerce, automotive, and metals and heavy machinery in emerging countries like China, India, and Japan. Businesses in the region are increasingly using automation to solve issues such as labor shortages, increased operational costs, and effective inventory management. Increased interest in warehouse optimization along with government efforts to increase industrial automation has fueled the adoption of ASRS even more. Technology advancement and increasing presence of global and regional ASRS providers in APAC have further strengthened the market. The region is expected to see significant growth in the ASRS market, given the growing investments in logistics infrastructure.

The report profiles key players in automated storage and retrieval system companies include TGW Logistics Group (Austria), Kardex (Switzerland), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), SSI SCHAEFER (Germany).

