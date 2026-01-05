Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2026 16:58 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daniel Marcus Appointed to Cambridge Atomworks' Advisory Board

Daniel Marcus Appointed to Cambridge Atomworks' Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 05, 2026Advisory Board to offer business strategy, legal and financial advice.

Dan leads MarcX, a business consultancy providing strategic advice and practical solutions to clients across the financial markets ecosystem. With over 30 years of industry experience, he brings a rare combination of senior business leadership and deep legal expertise.

Previously, Dan served as co-Head of Tradition's EMEA business, alongside roles as Global Head of Business Development and Strategy. As a qualified solicitor, he has also held General Counsel positions at both Tradition and the London Stock Exchange, giving him a strong command of regulatory, legal, and market-structure considerations.

Dan has played a key role in the creation and management of innovative electronic trading platforms, including Trad-X and ParFX, and in the development of industry-wide standards and benchmarks such as the ICE Swap Rate and Term SONIA.

He is an active contributor to financial markets thought leadership, authoring publications, regulatory submissions, and op-eds, and regularly appearing as a subject-matter expert at industry events and in the media. Dan is driven by delivering tangible value for clients and partners, leveraging his extensive network and experience to help them navigate complexity and achieve their strategic objectives.

Cambridge Atomworks looks forward to welcoming Dan and his business expertise to their team, and Ian Farnan, CEO, says: "Dan's business experience and deep knowledge of capital markets will be crucial to Cambridge Atomworks' continued growth and development."

About Cambridge Atomworks

Cambridge Atomworksis a startup in the Cambridge innovation ecosystem specialising in nuclear engineering and reactor design services. We served as the design authority for the ODIN microreactor in collaboration with NANO Nuclear Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NNE) until the end of September 2025. Our goal now is the development of compact, efficient, and reliable nuclear energy solutions for emerging energy markets designed and built in the UK. We aim to use our close ties to the University of Cambridge to deliver advanced nuclear technologies that will power the energy transition.

Ian Farnan, CEO
Info@cambridgeatomworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7923507c-fe2e-4d85-b37c-acc8cb274faf


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.