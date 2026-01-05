Storio Energy has enabled behind-the-meter (BTM) industrial battery systems to participate in the automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve (aFRR), a service that has until now been dominated by front-of-the-meter storage in France.From ESS News Storio Energy, which specializes in battery energy storage systems for large electricity consumers, has reached a new milestone in France by enabling its behind-the-meter batteries to participate in the aFRR. The aFRR is used to automatically correct deviations around the grid's target frequency of 50 Hz. Until now, batteries providing aFRR services in ...

