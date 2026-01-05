Defined.ai Reinforces Training-Ready Physical AI Data to Accelerate Robotics and Embodied Intelligence

New expanded offering delivers multimodal, real-world data for robotics as Physical AI emerges as a top trend for 2026, for both off-the-shelf and bespoke datasets.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Defined.ai, the leading provider of high-quality, ethically sourced AI training data, announced today its expanded Physical AI data offering for robotics. Combining off-the-shelf multimodal robotics datasets with fully customizable, end-to-end multi-sensor data collection services, it is designed to support the next wave of automation and embodied intelligence. The announcement comes as robotics is widely expected to be one of the defining technology trends heading into 2026.

Defined.ai's robotics data solutions span multiple modalities, including visual data such as images, videos, annotated motion clips and 3D point clouds; sensor data including LiDAR, radar, motion capture and force and torque readings; audio datasets comprising more than two million hours of speech across over 500 languages and dialects; and human demonstration and telerobotics data to support imitation learning and robot-native training.

"Robotics is moving from experimentation to real-world deployment, and data is the defining factor," said Dr. Daniela Braga, Founder and CEO of Defined.ai. "By offering additional off-the-shelf multimodal datasets and custom Physical AI data collections, we're giving robotics teams the data foundation they need to train, test and scale automation systems responsibly and accurately."

With this announcement during CES, Defined.ai reinforces its commitment to supporting the robotics ecosystem with high-quality, multimodal Physical AI data as automation and embodied intelligence move to the forefront of innovation in 2026.

Explore robotics datasets on Defined.ai's upgraded Data Marketplace or reach out to sales@defined.ai to learn more about bespoke collections.

About Defined.ai

Defined.ai is the leading provider of ethical AI data, offering the world's biggest ethical AI data marketplace alongside custom services. With deep expertise in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Defined.ai delivers high-quality, ethically sourced training data, enabling companies to accelerate their AI solutions with data that is secure, bias-free, and compliant with ethical and legal standards.

Founded by Daniela Braga, PhD, in 2015, Defined.ai has earned recognition in top-tier outlets, including Forbes, Fortune, CB Insights, and Inc., and has received numerous awards, with appearances on prestigious lists like Forbes AI 50, Deloitte Fast 100, and Inc. 500. The company has raised over $85 million in funding and is headquartered in Seattle, WA, with additional offices in Lisbon, Portugal.

Contact

pr@defined.ai

SOURCE: Defined.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/defined.ai-reinforces-training-ready-physical-ai-data-to-accelera-1122587