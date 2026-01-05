FedEx Concludes 2025 "Protecting One Kilometer of A River Course" Program in China

Over 3,000 Participants Engaged in 30 River Protection Activities Across 15 Cities

SHANGHAI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has successfully concluded the 2025 "Together, Act for Good - Protecting One Kilometer of A River Course" environmental public welfare program in collaboration with the All-China Environment Federation (ACEF).At the year-end closing ceremony, FedEx brought together environmental organizations, volunteer representatives, and other philanthropic partners to review the program's achievements, share insights, and explore innovative approaches for future water protection initiatives.

Launched on World Environment Day, the 2025 "Together, Act for Good - Protecting One Kilometer of A River Course" program spanned 15 cities, including Shijiazhuang, Shanghai, Hefei, Jinan, Guangzhou, Xi'an, Shenyang, Nanjing, Fuzhou, Zhengzhou, Chengdu, Beijing, Taiyuan, Changchun, and Harbin. Through the joint efforts of more than 3,000 FedEx volunteers, local environmental groups, non-profits, communities, and students, the program delivered 30 diverse initiatives - from shoreline cleanups, soil and vegetation protection to water quality testing and biodiversity conservation - promoting practical action for a healthier water ecosystem.

"FedEx has long understood the importance of sustainability. We continuously optimize our operations while proactively making positive contributions to our local communities. Protecting the environment is an ongoing effort that requires the sustained collaboration across all sectors of society," said Audrey Cheong, vice president of operations for FedEx China. "Through close collaboration with ACEF and local philanthropic partners, this program has transformed the concept of river protection into tangible action, extending our environmental initiatives to waterways nationwide. It also has established a new model for collaboration among businesses, civil society, and the public. FedEx will continue to integrate sustainability values into every kilometer of daily life, contributing more to safeguarding our shared home."

Guo Wenming, vice chairman from the All-China Environment Federation (ACEF) said, "This year, the 'Protecting One Kilometer of A River Course' program has achieved substantial results. These outcomes are inseparable from the strong support of all parties involved. FedEx provides unwavering resource support, volunteer participation, and community engagement, exemplifying the social responsibility of an outstanding business. We are pleased to see that the collaboration model of 'government guidance, business support, public participation, and professional empowerment' is being steadily strengthened, and is a key driver for promoting sustained water protection initiatives."

As a pioneer in sustainable logistics, FedEx is progressing towards its goal of carbon-neutral operations by 2040. While enhancing the sustainability of daily operations, it also remains committed to supporting sustainability in the communities where it operates. In addition to river course protection, FedEx launched the 2025 FedEx University Students Environmental Entrepreneurship Challenge, in collaboration with the All-China Environment Federation (ACEF), encouraging universities and youth to participate in sustainable innovation, and integrating entrepreneurship with sustainability into China's youth talent development.

Audrey Cheong, vice president of operations for FedEx China (7th from left of 2nd row) , Guo Wenming, vice chairman from the All-China Environment Federation (ACEF) (6th from right of 2nd row),together with representatives from philanthropic organizations witnessed the successful conclusion of 2025 "Protecting One Kilometer of A River Course" program

