Bellevue, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - Northwest Family Law announced that major Washington child support changes take effect Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, expanding the state's child support Economic Table to cover combined monthly net incomes up to $50,000. The change increases the share of cases that will be set using a broader presumptive schedule, particularly in higher-income households that previously fell above the table's $12,000 cap and often depended more on court discretion.

"This is one of the biggest changes in child support to come out of the legislature in decades," said Monica Chin, founder of Northwest Family Law. "Support is going up for a lot of people, and not insignificantly. Everyone should really take a closer look at how their support could change in 2026."

Key details families should know before Jan. 1, 2026

The updated schedule affects how support is calculated and when the new amounts apply. Northwest Family Law highlighted the following points for parents who pay or receive support:

What changes: Washington's presumptive Economic Table expands from $12,000 to $50,000 in combined monthly net income, which increases the number of higher-income cases where the table guides the baseline calculation.

When it applies: The 2026 schedule applies to new child support orders beginning Jan. 1, 2026, and to modification hearings held on or after that date. Existing orders do not change without a new court order.

What families may see: In simplified, two-child examples where Parent B pays support, Northwest Family Law estimates a household with Parent A earning $100,000 a year and Parent B earning $150,000 a year could move from about $1,400 per month under the prior table to nearly $1,800 per month under the 2026 table. In a second example, with Parent A earning $100,000 a year and Parent B earning $250,000 a year, the estimate moves from about $1,600 per month to around $2,600 per month.

Why estimates vary: Actual results depend on net income calculations, child-related costs, the residential schedule, credits and any deviations ordered by the court. These examples are general illustrations.

Chin said early planning can help both sides avoid missteps once the new schedule is in effect. "For payors, the key is avoiding surprises. For recipients, the key is not leaving money unclaimed," she said. "A 2026 estimate gives you clarity either way."

About Northwest Family Law

Northwest Family Law is a Bellevue-based Washington family law firm focused on helping clients plan for the practical and personal consequences of divorce and parenting disputes, including child support and custody matters. The firm's work centers on clear advice, careful preparation and problem-solving that reduces avoidable conflict for families. Founder Monica Chin has said her own childhood experience with high-conflict divorce shaped the firm's emphasis on giving parents a plan that supports stability for children as court rules and financial obligations change.

