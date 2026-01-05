Anzeige
Amundi Index Solutions: Notice to Shareholders

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Amundi Index Solutions (PRIT,PRIT) 
Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
05-Jan-2026 / 17:15 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Amundi Index Solutions 
 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
 
Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer 
 
L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
 
R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810 
 
(the « Company ») 

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
 
of the sub-fund 

Amundi Prime US Treasury  
 
(the "Sub-Fund") 

Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") 
and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). 

Dear Shareholder, 

We inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to change the benchmark (the "Switch 
") and, consequently, the name of the Sub-Fund as well as the name of its share classes, as indicated in the table 
below, effective from 19th February 2026, as of market opening, ( (the "Effective Date"). 

As a consequence, the main changes in your Sub-Fund are set out below. 
 
              Before the Effective Date           From the Effective Date 
 
Name of the 
           Amundi Prime US Treasury            Amundi Core US Treasury Bond 
Sub-Fund 
 
Benchmark of the Sub-Fund Solactive US Treasury Bond Index Index ticker: Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index Index ticker: 
             SOLUTC                     LUATTRUU 
 
 
Share class name 
           UCITS ETF DR (C)                UCITS ETF Acc 
LU2089239193 
 
Share class name 
           UCITS ETF DR (D)                UCITS ETF Dist 
LU1931975319

The aim of the Switch is to provide the Shareholders with a consistent range of sub-funds which represent an exposure to US Treasury bonds.

These changes will be reflected in the next Prospectus.

-- In case where the Shareholders do not agree with the Switch, the Shareholders who usually

subscribe or redeem Shares in the Sub-Fund on the primary market may redeem their Shares without fee (except for

the fees acquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment), during a period of one month as

from the date of this notice which is only notified on the Company's website dedicated to shareholders notices as

permitted by the Prospectus. -- We draw Shareholders' attention to the fact that if the Sub-Fund's Shares are sold on a market

or exchange, the Shareholders may be charged broker fees on to the sale of (a) Share(s) in the Sub-Fund. -- In case where the Shareholders agree with the Switch, no action is required from the

Shareholders.

The latest Prospectus and Key Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office.

Yours faithfully,

The Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU2089239193, LU1931975319 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     PRIT,PRIT 
LEI Code:   549300W7KKNXBMESYV26 
Sequence No.: 413776 
EQS News ID:  2250926 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2250926&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2026 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
