Amundi Index Solutions (PRIT,PRIT) Amundi Index Solutions: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 05-Jan-2026 / 17:15 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amundi Index Solutions Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer L-2520 Luxembourg - Grand Duchy of Luxembourg R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810 (the « Company ») NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund Amundi Prime US Treasury (the "Sub-Fund") Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus"). Dear Shareholder, We inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has decided to change the benchmark (the "Switch ") and, consequently, the name of the Sub-Fund as well as the name of its share classes, as indicated in the table below, effective from 19th February 2026, as of market opening, ( (the "Effective Date"). As a consequence, the main changes in your Sub-Fund are set out below. Before the Effective Date From the Effective Date Name of the Amundi Prime US Treasury Amundi Core US Treasury Bond Sub-Fund Benchmark of the Sub-Fund Solactive US Treasury Bond Index Index ticker: Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index Index ticker: SOLUTC LUATTRUU Share class name UCITS ETF DR (C) UCITS ETF Acc LU2089239193 Share class name UCITS ETF DR (D) UCITS ETF Dist LU1931975319

The aim of the Switch is to provide the Shareholders with a consistent range of sub-funds which represent an exposure to US Treasury bonds.

These changes will be reflected in the next Prospectus.

-- In case where the Shareholders do not agree with the Switch, the Shareholders who usually

subscribe or redeem Shares in the Sub-Fund on the primary market may redeem their Shares without fee (except for

the fees acquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment), during a period of one month as

from the date of this notice which is only notified on the Company's website dedicated to shareholders notices as

permitted by the Prospectus. -- We draw Shareholders' attention to the fact that if the Sub-Fund's Shares are sold on a market

or exchange, the Shareholders may be charged broker fees on to the sale of (a) Share(s) in the Sub-Fund. -- In case where the Shareholders agree with the Switch, no action is required from the

Shareholders.

The latest Prospectus and Key Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office.

Yours faithfully,

The Board

