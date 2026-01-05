Refined lineup highlights next-generation system readiness, advanced thermal performance, and user-driven design

Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced its product showcase taking place this week in Las Vegas. The lineup features a focused selection of new and upcoming PC cases, power supplies, cooling solutions, and advanced systems designed to support modern GPUs, high-core-count CPUs, and increasingly personalized PC builds.

This year's products reflect Cooler Master's long-standing focus on Thermal Excellence, combining engineering-driven design with practical innovation to deliver reliable, real-world performance. The showcase highlights how Cooler Master continues to advance cooling, airflow, and power efficiency to meet the needs of today's builders, creators, and professionals.

Case Design Focused on Flexibility and Expression

Cooler Master's case lineup spans premium showcase designs, performance-driven airflow solutions, and accessible mainstream platforms.

The COSMOS Alpha serves as the flagship case, highlighting Cooler Master's craftsmanship and customization capabilities. It reinforces the brand's long-standing presence in the premium PC case category.

The MasterFrame 360 series offers gamers and creators a display stage for action figures or collectibles alongside an open view of system components. Designed for clean builds and customization, the series combines visual presentation with functional performance.

Power Solutions Ready for Next-Generation Hardware

Cooler Master's power supply lineup emphasizes compatibility with next-generation GPUs and stable power delivery across a wide range of system configurations.

The MWE Gold V4 features GPU Shield, a total solution for GPU power protection integrated directly into the PSU. GPU Shield offers real-time visibility, alerts users to potential issues, and actively intervenes when abnormal conditions are detected. The GPU Shield supports Cooler Master's goal of creating a safer, more reliable PC ecosystem.

Thermal Solutions Spanning Air and Liquid Cooling

Cooling remains Cooler Master's core competency, and the cooling portfolio on display includes air and liquid cooling innovations designed to help systems perform at their best.

The V8 ACE features Cooler Master's patented 3DHP heat pipe technology, delivering significantly increased heat transfer efficiency to support high-power CPUs. Its distinctive design reflects the innovation behind the technology.

In liquid cooling, the Core Nex Digital 240 and Core Nex LCD 360 combine Cooler Master's dual-chamber pump design with digital and large-format display options, emphasizing ease of installation and system monitoring.

Cooling performance is further supported by the MasterFan A series, featuring aluminum construction and high-speed capability for demanding scenarios, and the MasterFan M ARGB series, which balances durability, acoustics, and visual appeal for mainstream systems.

Advanced Systems and System Monitoring

Cooler Master PC systems are designed for demanding gamers and users who want high performance without the time investment of building a system themselves. Complementing these systems are optional monitoring and display accessories such as the Master Meter Digital Tachometer and Master Vision 12.3-inch External Display, which provide real-time system information with flexible placement options.

As the new year begins, Cooler Master continues to build on its legacy, bringing important features and refined designs to market across its portfolio.

