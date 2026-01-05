TheTIE.io: The Tie Acquires Stakin, a $1.5B Assets Under Delegation Staking Provider

Acquisition establishes The Tie's Infrastructure Solutions division and expands its institutional digital asset platform.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / The Tie, a leading provider of institutional solutions for digital assets, today announced it has acquired Stakin, a staking provider with $1.5B AUD in staked assets and a seven-year track record delivering institutional-grade infrastructure. The acquisition marks The Tie's entry into digital asset infrastructure and staking, adding a new Infrastructure Solutions business that complements The Tie's existing institutional platform.

The Tie services approximately 500 customers, including hedge funds, asset managers, banks, venture capital firms, and other institutional market participants, and provides a suite of solutions across Market Intelligence, Compliant Communication, and Corporate Access & Advisory. With the addition of Stakin, The Tie is expanding into Infrastructure Solutions - building a unified gateway for institutions to enter and scale within digital assets.

"By combining Stakin's top-tier infrastructure with The Tie's institutional platform, we can offer a better model - where staking isn't just a standalone service, but a gateway to institutional-grade intelligence, access, and solutions. Delegating stake to The Tie gives clients another way to engage with our platform and unlock value across everything we offer," said Joshua Frank, Co-Founder & CEO at The Tie.

"Stakin was built to deliver institutional-grade staking infrastructure at scale," said Edouard Lavidalle, Co-Founder & CEO at Stakin. "Joining The Tie allows us to connect staking infrastructure to a broader institutional platform-creating a differentiated offering for institutions and accelerating the next phase of digital asset adoption."

Staking has increasingly become commoditized, with many providers offering similar services at similar price points. The Tie's acquisition of Stakin is designed to break that mold by integrating staking into a broader institutional ecosystem. By delegating stake to The Tie, clients can receive preferential access to The Tie's broad suite of institutional solutions including The Tie Terminal, data, and events - creating meaningful benefits for existing customers and a compelling entry point for new institutional clients.

About The Tie

The Tie is a leading provider of institutional solutions for digital assets, servicing hedge funds, asset managers, protocols, banks, venture capital firms, and other institutional market participants. The Tie's platform spans Market Intelligence, Compliant Communication, Infrastructure Solutions, and Corporate Access & Advisory, and serves 500 customers across its suite of offerings.

Learn more at: thetie.io

About Stakin

Stakin is an institutional staking provider with more than $1.5B in assets under delegation and a seven-year track record delivering secure, non-custodial, enterprise-grade staking infrastructure across 40+ networks.

Learn more at: https://stakin.com

