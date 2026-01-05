Anzeige
WKN: 904647 | ISIN: GB0000066554 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KJ
Frankfurt
05.01.26 | 08:13
18,000 Euro
+1,12 % +0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
05.01.2026 18:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 05

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 March 2025 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares, a market purchase of 16,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 5 January 2026, at a price of 1,579.2625p per share.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 79,721,605 Ordinary shares will remain in issue. A total of 2,937,500 Ordinary shares have been purchased and cancelled under the above authority.

For further information contact: Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP,

telephone: 0131 220 0733.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

END


© 2026 PR Newswire
