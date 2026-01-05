Las Vegas, Nevada and Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2026) - According to Utah-based Write3BooksIn24Hours, artificial intelligence has made significant progress in generating short-form written content, but long-form fiction (particularly multi-book narratives with consistent characters and sustained story arcs) has remained a persistent challenge, until now.

That is why Write3BooksIn24Hours today announced it has developed an AI-assisted service designed specifically to address that limitation.

The service, called TrilogyForge, is designed to generate three interconnected novels (an entire fiction trilogy) in less than 24 hours, starting from a user's story idea.

The company will introduce TrilogyForge to journalists, analysts and influencers during the invite-only ShowStoppers media reception at CES 2026, held tomorrow (Tuesday, January 6) from 6-9 p.m. (MT) in the Grand Ballroom of the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.





Tyler Jensen, CEO and founder of Utah-based company, Write3BooksIn24Hours, and creator of the TrilogyForge AI-engine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12115/279463_image1.jpg

"We understand why people are skeptical," said Tyler Jensen, CEO, Creator and Founder of Write3BooksIn24Hours. "AI tools have been able to write reports, advertising copy, book chapters, and movie scenes for some time now. The harder problem, however, has been maintaining narrative consistency across an entire multi-book story arc. And doing so quickly and inexpensively. Those are the problems we set out to solve with TrilogyForge."

Designed for Story Lovers and Collectors, Not Professional Writers

According to Write3BooksIn24Hours, TrilogyForge is not a replacement for professional authors or the craft of writing itself, rather a bridge for people who have carried around story ideas for years without the time, desire or skills to master long-form fiction.





Cover artwork for the three books of The Helix Files trilogy, from left to right: The Helix Protocol (Book 1), False Aperture (Book 2), and Signal of Ruin (Book 3). The entire Helix Files trilogy was produced in less than 24 hours by TrilogyForge (the AI-engine from Write3BooksIn24Hours), with direction, input, and editing provided by the author.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12115/279463_image2.jpg

The TrilogyForge service guides users through a structured creative intake process to capture characters, themes, tone, and story direction before generating full-length manuscripts that can be edited, shared privately, or self-published.

TrilogyForge supports multiple fiction genres, including romance, thriller, science fiction, fantasy, mystery, and literary fiction for both adult and young adult readers. The service is offered for a fee of $99 per trilogy created.

CES 2026 Presence

At the ShowStoppers media reception, Write3BooksIn24Hours will display completed books generated using TrilogyForge and provide access for on-site review by interested journalists, analysts and influencers, as well as opportunities for attendees to begin their own fiction-writing projects using TrilogyForge.





Cover artwork for the three books of The Palimpsest Orbit trilogy, from left to right: Echoes of Tomorrow (Book 1), The Divergent Archive (Book 2), and Axiom of Return (Book 3). The entire trilogy was produced by TrilogyForge (the AI-engine from Write3BooksIn24Hours), with direction, input, and editing provided by the author.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12115/279463_image3.jpg

Conversely, for individuals interested in determining for themselves the quality of writing produced by TrilogyForge, they are invited to visit https://write3booksin24hours.com/samples where they can download (or read on the website) up to nine separate full-length trilogies complimentarily, each created using TrilogyForge in genre's ranging from fantasy to mystery and from romance to thriller.





Cover artwork for the three books of The Threadward Chronicles trilogy, from left to right: The First Thread (Book 1), When Names Fade (Book 2), and The Woven End (Book 3). The entire Threadward Chronicles trilogy was produced in less than 24 hours by TrilogyForge (the AI-engine from Write3BooksIn24Hours), with direction, input, and editing provided by the author.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12115/279463_image4.jpg

Evaluation Accounts for Journalists, Analysts, and/or "Qualified" Influencers

Professional journalists, market research analysts, and "qualified" influencers interested in conducting a one-time evaluation of the TrilogyForge system to write their own three-book trilogy should contact the company via email at press@write3booksin24hours.com.

About Write3BooksIn24Hours

Write3BooksIn24Hours is an AI-assisted media and entertainment company focused on helping people transform story ideas into complete, long-form narratives using technology that emphasizes story coherence across multi-book story arcs. Write3BooksIn24Hours is owned and operated by Ioka LLC, a Utah-based company dedicated to innovation in creative technology.

