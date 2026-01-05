DOLFINES strengthens its training offering in Asia-Pacific through a strategic partnership between Aegide International and AsiaEdge

DOLFINES (FR001400SP13-ALDOL), an operational excellence consulting company, announces the signing by its subsidiary Aegide International of a strategic partnership with AsiaEdge, a recognized player in training in the energy industry in Asia-Pacific. This agreement, effective from December 1, 2025 for a period of 36 months, aims to deploy high-level training programs in the fields of HSE, Oil & Gas, wind and solar energy, leveraging the complementary expertise of both organizations. Within the framework of this partnership, AsiaEdge will be responsible for the marketing and logistical deployment of the co-developed training programs in more than 45 countries across the Asia-Pacific region, including China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Gulf countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman) and Southeast Asia. Aegide International will provide its expertise in several key areas: • Training engineering and instructional design: development of content adapted to local operational challenges and international standards, • Technical and sector expertise: HSE, Drilling, Renewable Energies, • Recognized accreditations and certifications: quality assurance and international recognition of programs, • Project Management Support and Coordination: optimization of the customer experience from design to delivery of training, • Innovation and field approach: adaptation to local operational realities and integration of new training technologies. For companies operating in the energy sector, this partnership provides: • Access to high-level technical and HSE training, • Programs aligned with international standards and local regulatory requirements, • Accelerated development of critical operational and safety competencies, • Access to recognized certifications and specialized modules, • A simplified and integrated customer journey through coordinated program delivery. This partnership is already operational, with successful collaborations on training projects covering topics such as accident investigation, ATEX management, or the creation and animation of a Wind Power Operations, Maintenance & Performance Monitoring module. Adrien Bourdon-Feniou, President of DOLFINES, said: « This partnership with AsiaEdge fully reflects Aegide International's strategy: to support players in the energy sector on a global scale through high value-added 1 training, closely connected to local operational realities. We provide our consulting expertise, our pedagogical engineering, our recognized accreditations, as well as our international network and our field approach, in order to provide concrete answers to the challenges of professionals in the Asia-Pacific region. » Malina Raman, Director of AsiaEdge, said: « The collaboration with Aegide International strengthens our ability to offer our clients excellent training programs designed and delivered by internationally recognized experts. This partnership allows us to combine our deep understanding of the Asian energy market with Aegide International's training technologies, sector expertise and innovation capacity, in order to effectively address critical challenges such as operational safety, skills development, regulatory compliance and performance improvement. » About DOLFINES: www.dolfines.com Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an operational excellence consulting company, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industry. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and capitalizing on its strong expertise, DOLFINES wants to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of onshore and offshore renewable energy sources, above and below sea level. Respecting the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labeled an innovative company and ISO 9001 certified for its technical assistance, audit, inspection and engineering activities. About Asia Edge Pte Ltd: www.energyedge.net Asia Edge Pte Ltd, operating under the EnergyEdge training brand, is a leading provider of professional training and development solutions for the global energy industry. Established with deep roots in oil & gas and expanded across power utilities and renewable energy sectors, the company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of CPD-accredited courses covering technical, business, and emerging energy transition courses. Through its world-class faculty of industry practitioners and flexible delivery platforms, including face-to-face, virtual instructor-led training, and e-learning. EnergyEdge equips professionals with practical skills and up-to-date insights tailored to the evolving needs of energy organisations worldwide. Its clients span major national and international energy companies and related organisations across Asia Pacific and beyond, reflecting the company's commitment to developing industry competence and excellence. DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - ISIN code: FR001400SP13 - Ticker: ALDOL DOLFINES is eligible for the PEA-PME Contacts: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com Contacts: Easwaran Kanason, Director, Asia Edge Pte Ltd - easwaran@asiaedge.net Disclaimer: This document contains forward-looking statements. These are likely to be affected by factors, known and unknown, difficult to predict and beyond the control of DOLFINES, which may cause results to differ materially from the outlook expressed, implied or implied by the Company's statements. 2

