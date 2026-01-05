SMX Public Limited: Digital Tracing / Molecular Marketing Pioneer SMX Begins 2026 Backed by Secured Capital and A Proof-Driven Sustainability Strategy

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), with 2026 funding secure, began the new year focused on what matters most: execution, technology rollout, and continued growth of its Plastic Cycle Token ecosystem.

As sustainability requirements shift from voluntary commitments to enforceable standards, companies across industries are being asked to back up origination and environmental claims with real evidence. SMX's approach is built around that reality. By embedding molecular-level markers directly into materials, the Company makes verification part of the material itself, enabling continuous, reliable tracking through from sourcing the raw material to manufacturing, recycling, and reuse.

That built-in verification is the backbone of SMX's digital platform and its Plastic Cycle Token framework. By connecting physical material events to structured digital records, SMX allows origination, recycling, recovery, and reuse activity to be documented with confidence. This replaces estimates and self-reporting with measurable proof, helping organizations meet regulatory requirements while opening the door to new models for circular value.

Over the course of 2025, SMX expanded its footprint through partnerships and pilot programs across multiple regions and industrial sectors. These efforts demonstrated that the Company's technology can scale globally and integrate into existing supply chains without disrupting operations. SMX also extended its platform beyond plastics, reinforcing its broader vision for material verification across a wide range of regulated and industrial products.

Rather than treating verification as an add-on or reporting exercise, SMX is building it as core infrastructure. This approach reflects the growing need for trusted, auditable data as industries adapt to tighter regulations and a more accountability-driven, low-carbon economy.

