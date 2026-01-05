Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Activates Live News Feeds With Creator Economics That Redefine Media Distribution

Live-First Platform Enters Controlled Testing, Offering Creators 70-85% Revenue Share as Demand Grows for Real-Time, Verifiable News

TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Digitalage, a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN), today announced the activation of its live news feeds and continuous real-time programming as the platform enters controlled beta testing ahead of broader release.

Digitalage is built as a live-first media system rather than a traditional social feed, designed for continuous publishing, real-time replay, and accountable distribution of live content. The platform enables creators, journalists, and on-the-ground contributors to broadcast live events as they unfold without reliance on opaque algorithms that delay, suppress, or recontextualize time-sensitive information.

At the core of the platform is a creator-first economic model that returns 70-85% of revenue directly to creators, compared to industry standards of approximately 45-55% on incumbent platforms. Digitalage is designed to support sustainable, long-form live programming rather than short-lived viral clips, addressing growing dissatisfaction among creators with declining payouts, limited ownership, and unpredictable algorithmic visibility.

The announcement comes amid heightened global attention to rapidly evolving events, including political unrest and information disruptions in regions such as Venezuela, where independent journalists face increasing barriers to timely, unfiltered distribution. Digitalage's live architecture enables contributors on the ground, such as independent journalists in Caracas, to broadcast directly to global audiences in real time, preserving context and continuity as events develop.

"Creators are doing the work. They should keep the majority of the value," said Peter Michaels, Co-Founder of Digitalage. "But economics alone are not enough. Live news demands infrastructure built for immediacy, accountability, and trust, especially in moments when the world is watching events unfold in real time."

Unlike clip-driven platforms optimized for engagement metrics, Digitalage is architected for continuous, long-form live programming. Live broadcasts remain accessible through structured replay, discovery, and creator-led navigation, allowing audiences to follow developing stories as complete narratives rather than fragmented highlights.

Digitalage integrates identity-driven publishing, real-time audience interaction, and privacy-first controls that govern how live content is surfaced and shared. These capabilities are reinforced by the company's patent-pending verification and content provenance technologies, designed to preserve the integrity of live and replayed media without centralized editorial control.

The live news activation builds on the company's previously announced Minimum Viable Product and marks the transition from core platform development to real-world deployment. Controlled beta testing is currently underway, with Apple TestFlight access expected to open within days for an initial group of creators and contributors.

"We're not trying to fix social media," Michaels added. "We're building live media infrastructure that allows truth to scale in real time while creators retain ownership, control, and fair economics."

Additional announcements, including expanded creator onboarding and public live demonstrations, are expected shortly following TestFlight availability.

About Hop-on:

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digital age is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

