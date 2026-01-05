Anzeige
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ACCESS Newswire
05.01.2026 19:26 Uhr
Dundon Advisers LLC: New Jersey Leader Ravi Bhalla Joins Dundon as Co-Head of Infrastructure Finance

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Dundon Advisers LLC today announced that the Hon. Ravinder "Ravi" S. Bhalla will join the firm on January 15, 2026 as Managing Director and a leader of the firm's infrastructure finance business. Mr. Bhalla will also be associated with affiliates Dundon Markets LLC and IslandDundon LLC. ("Dundon" refers to each or all three firms as context requires).

Immediately prior to joining Dundon, Mr. Bhalla, 52, will complete his second and final term as Mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey and commence his first term as a New Jersey State Assembly member, representing Hoboken and parts of Jersey City. Mr. Bhalla was previously an attorney in private practice and member of the Hoboken City Council. He holds an AB from the University of California at Berkeley, an MSc from the London School of Economics and a JD from Tulane University Law School.

Matthew Dundon, principal of Dundon, said "We are excited to offer our private- and public-sector clients Ravi's tremendous leadership in bringing critical infrastructure investments from concept to reality. We will build on his success at scales both local, leading the way on over $500 million in infrastructure projects, and global, becoming an important thought leader among government official and corporate executives on infrastructure investment matters."

Mr. Bhalla said "I am thrilled to start to work with Matt and his colleagues. I believe their ten-year track record of providing first-rate financial services to institutional clients will enable me broaden into new domains my long-standing commitment to smart infrastructure investment, powered by capital markets, commercial partner and governmental support."

About Dundon

Dundon Advisers LLC provides corporate restructuring, financial transaction, investment management and litigation support services to institutional clients worldwide. Dundon Markets LLC is a broker-dealer acting in the United States. IslandDundon LLC is a real estate restructuring adviser acting in the United States, and is also affiliated with Island Capital Management LLC. None of the foregoing is affiliated with Dundon Capital Partners, LLC.

Contact: Paul Weir, pw@dundon.com, (914) 341-1188

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/new-jersey-leader-ravi-bhalla-joins-dundon-as-co-head-of-infrastruct-1124097

