Rythmia Life Advancement Center Marks 10 Years of Operation, Serving 22,337 Guests With Documented 98.07% Miracle Rate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / In January 2026, Rythmia Life Advancement Center celebrates its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of continuous operation as a medically licensed retreat center focused on life advancement, healing, and long-term transformation.

Based on longitudinal post-experience outcome reporting collected over the past decade from 22,337 guests through structured feedback and follow-up surveys, 98.07% percent of guests self-report experiencing a significant, life-changing breakthrough, often described in their own words as a "miracle." Outcome data is based on structured post-experience surveys collected over a ten-year period and reflects self-reported guest feedback.

This data reflects Rythmia's long-standing commitment to excellence in preparation, safety, integration, and personal responsibility, supported by licensed medical oversight and formal organizational governance.

A Decade of Measured Impact

Rythmia was founded by businessman and entrepreneur Gerard Armond Powell with the intention of creating a comprehensive, immersive environment with modern amenities where individuals could work through personal challenges and move forward with greater clarity and self-awareness.

Programming at Rythmia integrates medical supervision, transformational breathwork, yoga, personal development classes, plant medicine, and structured integration support. All programming is conducted within Costa Rica's medical licensing framework and supported by established protocols designed to prioritize guest safety and long-term continued evolution. All services are provided in compliance with Costa Rica's medical licensing requirements and applicable regulatory standards.

Over more than a decade of operation, the organization has maintained consistent standards while benefiting from diverse leadership perspectives through its Board of Directors, which includes Kelly Slater, Michael Bernard Beckwith, Martin Luther King Jr. III, Cesar Millan, Earl Koskie, Jack Canfield, Ron White, Iyanla VanZant, Frank Biden, Marc Kielburger, Dr. Jeff McNairy, Brandee Sabella, and Kim Stanwood Terranova.

Rythmia has received coverage across major national and international media outlets, including Forbes, The New York Times, New York Post, Marie Claire, and Rolling Stone, reflecting sustained interest in its unique model and global impact.

The organization's scale, longevity, and documented outcomes have contributed to sustained guest engagement, repeat visits, and referrals across its worldwide alumni community.

Looking Ahead

As Rythmia enters its second decade, the organization is expanding its educational and media initiatives, including long-form storytelling projects such as the Plant Medicine docuseries, now streaming on Gaia, alongside additional media and curriculum designed to thoughtfully examine transformation, responsibility, and long-term integration within licensed and governed frameworks.

"Ten years of sustained operation and guest-reported outcomes reflect the care, intention, and accountability that guide this work," said Gerard Armond Powell, Founder of Rythmia Life Advancement Center. "We are grateful for the trust our guests place in us and remain committed to serving individuals who are ready to take meaningful steps forward in their lives."

January 2026 programming will commence with a series of thought-leadership engagements, beginning with Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, a best-selling author and internationally recognized leader in consciousness and personal development, followed by Andrea Owen, a transformational coach and author whose work centers on resilience, self-leadership, and sustainable personal change.

Rythmia's 10-year anniversary will be recognized throughout the month of January with alumni reflections, curated programming, and media engagement aligned with the continued elevation of the organization's mission and ethos. Members of the media interested in interviews, data, or site visits are encouraged to contact Rythmia's press team.

About Rythmia Life Advancement Center:

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is a medically licensed life advancement center located in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. Since opening in 2016, Rythmia has welcomed tens of thousands of guests seeking personal growth, emotional healing, and transformation through its proprietary approach known as The Rythmia Way. The center integrates medical oversight, breathwork, integration support, educational programming, and spiritual practices in a structured retreat environment.

For more information, visit www.rythmia.com.

