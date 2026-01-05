Versatrim Acquires Artistic Finishes, Expanding into Wood Moldings and Creating North America's Most Comprehensive Portfolio of Moldings, Stair Solutions, and Flooring Accessories

Strategic acquisition broadens Versatrim's flooring accessories and stair solutions portfolio.

HENDERSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Versatrim, the industry leader in vinyl and laminate floor moldings and stair solutions, has acquired Artistic Finishes, one of the nation's premier manufacturers known for its solid wood moldings, stair treads, vents and advanced finishing technologies. This strategic combination unites two category leaders to create the most complete, integrated portfolio of moldings, stair solutions and flooring accessories in North America.

"This union firmly establishes us as the industry's definitive one-stop resource for moldings, stair solutions and flooring accessories-delivering the seamless experience customers expect and the innovation the market demands," said Keith Medick, president and CEO of Versatrim. "This is more than an acquisition; it is a strategic alignment of capabilities, expertise and shared values that elevates our ability to serve the market. Through this integration, customers gain access to a unified, end-to-end portfolio of floor moldings, stair solutions and flooring accessories from a single, trusted partner."

Together, Versatrim and Artistic Finishes deliver unmatched consistency, simplified sourcing, superior product coordination and the reliability customers need to execute every project with confidence. Customers will now benefit from a combined offering that includes:

Integrated, end-to-end molding solutions for laminate, vinyl, LVT, WPC, SPC flooring and now wood

Exact-match stair treads crafted from original floor planks for flawless visual continuity and now offering hardwood stair treads

Scalable manufacturing with dependable, consistent lead times for programs of any size

A complete accessories portfolio - commercial-grade aluminum moldings, flexible moldings, primed profiles, hardware, adhesives, sealant tape and more

Precise color coordination with leading flooring brands for perfectly aligned installations

Versatile solutions engineered for both residential and commercial applications

The integration of Versatrim's manufacturing scale with Artistic Finishes' craftsmanship and finishing expertise forms a single, stronger partner committed to reliability, coordination and customer value.

"This milestone reflects the remarkable leadership of Dennis Leach, founder of Artistic Finishes, whose dedication to craftsmanship, innovation and customer care established a standard of excellence across North America," Medick said. "We are honored to carry forward the legacy he created."

Artistic Finishes will continue operating as a distinct brand within the Versatrim family as integration advances across manufacturing, product development, sales and distribution. Together, the companies aim to set a new benchmark for quality, coordination, and customer-focused innovation-delivering the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of moldings, stair solutions, and flooring accessories.

About Versatrim

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Henderson, North Carolina, Versatrim is an award-winning manufacturer of premium floor moldings, stair solutions, flexible moldings and installation accessories. With more than 27 years of expertise, Versatrim is the preferred partner for coordinated molding solutions across laminate, vinyl, WPC, engineered wood and LVT flooring markets.

Known for its extensive product portfolio, exceptional coordinating accuracy and reliable high-capacity manufacturing, Versatrim is trusted by leading flooring manufacturers, distributors and retailers across North America. Through continuous innovation and a commitment to customer-focused solutions, the company delivers consistent quality, unmatched coordination capabilities and dependable lead times for projects of every scale.

About Artistic Finishes

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, Artistic Finishes is a premier manufacturer of premium flooring accessories known for its craftsmanship, custom wood molding expertise and advanced finishing technologies. With a legacy of design artistry and precision engineering, the company produces solid wood moldings, hardwood stair treads and custom-crafted accessories that elevate any space.

Serving designers, builders and specialty retailers across North America, Artistic Finishes is recognized for its design flexibility, innovative finishes and unwavering commitment to quality, making it a trusted partner for premium, precision-built flooring solutions.

