SMX Public Limited: As Global Demand Grows for Regulatory-Grade Material Verification, Digital Tracing Pioneer SMX Begins 2026 Ready to Pounce

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), a leader in molecular marketing and digital tracing solutions, began 2026 fully-financed for the year and uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the expanding sector. The company's verification and tracing platforms are being adopted across global marketplaces, and it continued the build out of its plastic cycle token.

That focus comes as scrutiny around materials, recycling, and carbon accountability continues to sharpen worldwide. Regulators are asking tougher questions, and companies are being pressed to show their work. SMX has positioned itself squarely in that gap, offering technology that embeds molecular markers directly into materials, creating a permanent, tamper-resistant identity that can be tracked and measured throughout a product's life.

The approach speaks to a problem many industries now face. Sustainability and recycling claims are often based on estimates or self-reported data, leaving room for uncertainty and risk. SMX's system replaces approximation with physical proof, giving manufacturers, brands, recyclers, and regulators access to data they can verify rather than take on faith.

The Plastic Cycle Token builds on that foundation. By converting authenticated material events into structured digital records, the token creates a clear, traceable account of recycling and reuse outcomes. In practice, this supports regulatory compliance, strengthens supply-chain accountability, and opens the door to new ways of assigning value to verified circular activity.

In 2025, SMX moved beyond theory and into the field. The Company expanded its international presence through partnerships and pilot programs across multiple regions, testing its platform under real industrial conditions. It also demonstrated that its molecular identity technology can extend beyond plastics, reinforcing a broader ambition to serve as a multi-material verification provider rather than a single-use solution.

