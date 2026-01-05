Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41HAW | ISIN: IE000UPDVNX9 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
05.01.26 | 20:55
17,190 US-Dollar
-16,76 % -3,460
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.01.2026 21:02 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SMX Public Limited: As Global Demand Grows for Regulatory-Grade Material Verification, Digital Tracing Pioneer SMX Begins 2026 Ready to Pounce

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), a leader in molecular marketing and digital tracing solutions, began 2026 fully-financed for the year and uniquely positioned to meet the needs of the expanding sector. The company's verification and tracing platforms are being adopted across global marketplaces, and it continued the build out of its plastic cycle token.

That focus comes as scrutiny around materials, recycling, and carbon accountability continues to sharpen worldwide. Regulators are asking tougher questions, and companies are being pressed to show their work. SMX has positioned itself squarely in that gap, offering technology that embeds molecular markers directly into materials, creating a permanent, tamper-resistant identity that can be tracked and measured throughout a product's life.

The approach speaks to a problem many industries now face. Sustainability and recycling claims are often based on estimates or self-reported data, leaving room for uncertainty and risk. SMX's system replaces approximation with physical proof, giving manufacturers, brands, recyclers, and regulators access to data they can verify rather than take on faith.

The Plastic Cycle Token builds on that foundation. By converting authenticated material events into structured digital records, the token creates a clear, traceable account of recycling and reuse outcomes. In practice, this supports regulatory compliance, strengthens supply-chain accountability, and opens the door to new ways of assigning value to verified circular activity.

In 2025, SMX moved beyond theory and into the field. The Company expanded its international presence through partnerships and pilot programs across multiple regions, testing its platform under real industrial conditions. It also demonstrated that its molecular identity technology can extend beyond plastics, reinforcing a broader ambition to serve as a multi-material verification provider rather than a single-use solution.

Contact:

Jeremy Murphy/ jeremymurphy@me.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/as-global-demand-grows-for-regulatory-grade-material-verificatio-1123915

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.