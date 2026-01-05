ETHOS Event Collective Celebrates 5 Years of Purposeful Growth and Measurable Impact

From intentional event design to community investment, ETHOS reflects on five years of building a people-first approach to destination management.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / ETHOS Event Collective, the purpose-driven destination management company, celebrates its fifth anniversary following a year in which its corporate social responsibility mission came to life through meaningful community initiatives.

ETHOS was founded on January 1, 2021, with the mission of redefining how meetings and incentives create measurable impact. The company began its journey during one of the most transformative periods in the events industry. Since then, ETHOS has evolved from a bold concept into a trusted national DMC partner, recognized for leveraging Purposeful Planning. Today, the company operates across multiple destinations with a team of more than 90 event professionals united by one mission: to make business a force for good.

Joe Fijol, Founder and Principal:

"ETHOS was built on the belief that our industry could do more for our clients, more for our communities, and more for our people. Five years later, that belief has only strengthened. Our growth reflects not just our success, but the trust our clients place in a model built on purpose and measurable outcomes."

From Vision to Growth

What began as a vision to elevate destination management through transparency, strategy, and measurable purpose has evolved into a nationally recognized brand. In just five years, ETHOS has expanded into key incentive destinations, including Orlando, Miami, Naples, Amelia Island, Savannah, Las Vegas, Napa/Sonoma, and Grand Cayman, each location led by local experts who bring community insight to every client experience.

This commitment to "local expertise with national purpose" has shaped how ETHOS partners with clients to align business goals, cultural authenticity, and community benefit.

Katie Webb, Vice President of Destination Services + Development:

"Our growth is the direct result of a team that leads with purpose. Every ETHOS destination is powered by people who care deeply about community, creativity, and client success. This milestone is a reminder that impact starts within, and that our best work is still ahead."

Innovation and Industry Leadership

ETHOS's growth has been fueled by continuous investment in people and innovation.

Development of the Giving Department: A dedicated internal division that manages corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, nonprofit partnerships, and measurable impact reports for clients.

In-House Technology Team: ETHOS established its own tech department to enhance event design, streamline planning processes, and strengthen ROI and impact measurement within its Purposeful Planning framework.

Industry Partnerships and Recognition: ETHOS maintains strong relationships with leading organizations such as the Incentive Research Foundation (IRF), The Financial and Insurance Conference Professionals (FICP), and the Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI). Founder and Principal Joe Fijol serves on the IRF Board of Trustees, and ETHOS proudly supports the organization as a Gold Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to advancing research and education across the industry.

Commitment to Purposeful Impact

Since its founding, ETHOS has transformed the role of CSR in destination management by making community impact measurable, scalable, and meaningful.

ETHOS programs and the internal team have contributed over 1,200 volunteer hours and generated over $200,000 in community donations through the company's Passion Project Initiative and custom CSR activations.

These initiatives demonstrate how events can create ripple effects far beyond a single program, building stronger communities and leaving lasting legacies for both clients and destinations.

Employee and Culture Focus

At the heart of ETHOS's success is a people-first culture rooted in collaboration, creativity, and purpose. With over 90 full-time employees across its destinations, ETHOS invests heavily in professional development, leadership training, and internal growth opportunities.

This commitment to team empowerment has driven both innovation and retention, creating a workplace where purpose and performance thrive in harmony.

Client and Partner Trust

Over the past five years, ETHOS has built long-term relationships with Fortune 500 companies, incentive houses, and global hospitality partners, many of whom have partnered with ETHOS across multiple destinations. These repeat collaborations reflect the company's reputation for consistency, transparency, and measurable results that extend beyond the event itself.

Future-Facing Vision

As ETHOS enters its next chapter, the company continues to invest in innovation, technology, and ESG goals while staying rooted in the values that set it apart.

While much of the destination management industry has prioritized expansion and market share, ETHOS's focus remains on building communities through connection, giveback, and authentic presence in the destinations it calls home. Rather than scaling for size alone, the company measures success by the strength of its partnerships and the lasting impact of its programs on both people and place.

Plans for 2026 include continuing its commitment to donating 1% of program profits to local nonprofits, enhancing client-facing analytics tools, and deepening relationships with local production partners to support diverse and environmentally responsible supply chains.

These initiatives ensure that Purposeful Planning continues to evolve as both a philosophy and a measurable process, shaping the future of destination management through data, empathy, and action.

About ETHOS Event Collective: ETHOS Event Collective is a premier event management company known for crafting unforgettable experiences in Amelia Island, Orlando, Palm Beach, Miami, Naples, Savannah, Las Vegas, Napa + Sonoma, Monterey Peninsula, San Francisco, and Grand Cayman. With a dedicated team of event specialists, they curate bespoke gatherings that reflect their clients' unique essence and aspirations. From conceptualization to execution, ETHOS Event Collective delivers seamless, memorable events that leave a lasting impact.

