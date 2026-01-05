With the acquisition of Hidronor, Séché Environnement becomes the #1 hazardous waste management company in Chile.

With the acquisition of La Filippa, Séché Environnement expands its industrial waste management offering in Northern Italy.

Séché Environnement (Paris:SCHP) announces two acquisitions that reinforce its leadership in two countries that are strategic for the Group's international development: Chile and Italy.

In Chile, the acquisition of Hidronor, the leading company in industrial waste management, extends Séché Environnement's operations throughout Chile and gives the Group new hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment capacities to serve its core industrial customers.

In Italy, the acquisition of La Filippa, a non-hazardous waste storage facility, broadens Séché Environnement's industrial waste treatment offering and strengthens its position with major industrial customers in Northern Italy. Generating intra-group industrial synergies, it also reinforces the Group's ability to integrate growing waste flows from its various sites in Italy.

The acquisitions of these two highly profitable companies are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

Acquisition of Hidronor, Chilean leader in hazardous waste management

Founded in 1991, Hidronor is Chile's leading hazardous waste management company.

The company has developed solid experience in the treatment of hazardous and non-hazardous waste, with a portfolio of more than 2,500 mainly industrial customers in various targeted sectors such as mining, energy, and chemicals.

Hidronor processes between 350 kt and 400 kt of waste annually through three sites strategically located throughout Chile, enabling it to provide nationwide coverage that perfectly complements Séché Chile's facilities in the North (Antofagasta), Center (Pudahuel) and South (Copiulemu) of the country.

Through its specialized subsidiary Greendot, Hidronor is also active in the fast-growing industrial waste recovery sector.

With 260 employees, Hidronor generated revenue of around €42 million in 2024. The Company has seen steady revenue growth of around 10% per year, supported by favorable price trends and its loyal customer base, which consists mainly of large industrial groups, providing it with a foundation of long-term contracts and resulting in approximately 90% of its revenue being recurring.

With EBITDA of around €14 million in 2024, Hidronor also boasts high gross operating profitability, historically exceeding 30% of its revenue.

Acquisition of La Filippa, a non-hazardous industrial waste storage facility in Italy

A family-owned company founded in 2008, La Filippa operates a non-hazardous waste storage facility located in Liguria, whose long-term permits allow it to receive more than 100 kt of harmless and non-biodegradable industrial waste annually, covering around 100 types of waste.

With 18 employees, La Filippa is a high-performing company that generated revenue of around €13 million and EBITDA of around €8 million in 2024. It generates secure revenue and very high operating profitability thanks to its particularly resilient profile, which is based on:

A strategic location in Northern Italy, close to major industrial markets and served by highways.

Sustainable treatment capacities within a tight market for final waste treatment, enabling it to benefit from favorable price effects.

A portfolio of long-standing industrial customers mainly operating in the circular economy market with recurring waste flows securing 70% of annual revenue.

A well-established brand reputation that today enjoys widespread and deep-rooted approval thanks to its model based on environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

The acquisition of La Filippa enables Séché Environnement to expand its network in Northern Italy and its service offering to strategic industrial customers in this region, where the Group is already one of the leading industrial waste operators.

Beyond commercial synergies, industrial synergies will enable the optimization of numerous waste streams within the Group, for example by internalizing the final disposal of non-hazardous treated residues from Furia's activities (based in Emilia Romagna -Italy-), which are currently disposed outside the Group.

The Group's available cash resources will be used to finance these two acquisitions with an overall impact on the Group's net financial debt of around €230 million. Both acquisitions will be effective from 2026 onwards and will be finalized in the upcoming weeks.

Upcoming events

Consolidated results as of December 31, 2025: March 9, 2026, after market close

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement is a leading player in industrial waste management. Thanks to its expertise in creating circular economy loops, decarbonization, and hazard control, and its cutting-edge technologies developed by its R&D department, Séché Environnement has been contributing for nearly 40 years to the ecological transition of industries and territories, as well as to the protection of life. A French family-owned industrial group, Séché Environnement supports its customers through its subsidiaries located in nine strategic countries and more than 120 sites around the world, including around 50 industrial sites in France. With some 7,300 employees, including around 3,000 in France, Séché Environnement generated revenue of €1,110.5 million in 2024, of which around 32% came from international operations.

Séché Environnement has been listed on the Euronext Eurolist (compartment B) since November 27, 1997. The stock is included in the CAC Mid&Small and EnterNext PEA-PME 150 indices. ISIN: FR 0000039139 Bloomberg: SCHP.FP Reuters: CCHE.PA

